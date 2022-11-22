IIROC Trading Resumption - RMR
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Rome Resources Ltd
TSX-Venture Symbol: RMR (FORMERLY: RMR.H)
Resumption (ET): 09:30 AM 11/22/22
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
