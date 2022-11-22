Submit Release
Cutera, Inc. to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the 34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

Cutera, Inc. CUTR ("Cutera" or the "Company"), a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, today announced that Dave Mowry, Chief Executive Officer, and Greg Barker, Vice President, Corporate FP&A, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference at 2:00 pm ET on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY.

The fireside chat will also be webcast and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Cutera's website at http://www.cutera.com/. The webcast replay will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the event.

About Cutera, Inc.

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that harness the power of science and nature to enable medical practitioners to offer safe and effective treatments to their patients. For more information, call +1-415-657-5500 or 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com.

