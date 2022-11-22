Camping World Announces Chief Operating Officer Tamara Ward to Retire after Nearly 34 Years with the Company and Promotion of Matthew Wagner

Camping World Holdings, Inc. CWH ("Camping World"), America's Recreation Dealer, today announced that Tamara Ward will retire from her position as Chief Operating Officer effective December 31, 2022. Matthew Wagner, Executive Vice President, will be promoted into the Chief Operating Officer role on January 1, 2023, as part of a planned leadership succession.

Ms. Ward joined Camping World in 1989 as a marketing intern and has served a variety of executive roles over her nearly 34-year career including Chief Marketing Officer, Executive Vice President and Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing. She has been the Company's Chief Operating Officer since 2019. Ms. Ward is expected to remain with the Company through 2024 as a senior advisor to assist with the transition and provide guidance and mentorship to new organizational talent.

"I am grateful to have spent over 30 years alongside many talented team members learning and helping grow the business," said Ms. Ward. "I am proud to have been a part of many accomplishments and am confident in Matt's ability to bring new opportunities and innovation into the Company. Having had the opportunity to work with Matt for many years, I fully endorse his promotion and look forward to a smooth transition and am excited for the organization's future growth."

Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and CEO of Camping World commented, "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Tamara for her years of service to the company. Her strong industry knowledge and focused leadership has earned her the utmost respect of our team and she has been instrumental in our company's growth and profitability. I'm pleased that she will continue to mentor the next generation of leaders in our company for years to come."

Lemonis continued, "I look forward to Matt transitioning into the COO role as he has demonstrated world class leadership at Camping World. With this appointment, I could not be more excited to see the advancement of his career with the company."

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is America's largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy, and our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry's most extensive online presence and a highly trained and knowledgeable team of associates serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enable us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With RV sales and service locations in 42 states, Camping World has grown to become the prime destination for everything RV. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Camping World and other matters. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements about anticipated leadership transitions, our business plans and future growth are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as ‘‘may,'' ‘‘will,'' ‘‘should,'' ‘‘expects,'' ‘‘plans,'' ‘‘anticipates,'' ‘‘could,'' ‘‘intends,'' ‘‘targets,'' ‘‘projects,'' ‘‘contemplates,'' ‘‘believes,'' ‘‘estimates,'' ‘‘predicts,'' ‘‘potential'' or ‘‘continue'' or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties that affect our business, including those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2021, as updated by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our public announcements and filings with the SEC.

