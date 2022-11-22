Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,870 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 304,597 in the last 365 days.

KBRA Releases ESG Research – COP27: Key Takeaways

KBRA UK (KBRA) releases its recap of the 27th annual United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP27), which was held in Egypt from 6-18 November 2022. This year's COP took place amongst mounting global challenges like the Russia-Ukraine war, rising inflation, and fears over energy security. KBRA monitored COP27 as the commitments and pledges made during COP proceedings have widespread implications for international climate investment and heavily influence the trajectory of the global transition to a low carbon economy. In this report, we highlight the key themes of this year's event including potential compensation for climate-related loss and damages, energy security and fossil fuel participation, and accusations of greenwashing.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

About KBRA
KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA's ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005934/en/

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

KBRA Releases ESG Research – COP27: Key Takeaways

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.