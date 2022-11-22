The United States Urges Kosovo and Serbia to Take Immediate Steps to De-Escalate Tensions

The United States is disappointed that the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia failed to agree with EU High Representative Borrell today on a solution to the current crisis in Kosovo. We urge Prime Minister Kurti to work with EU High Representative Borrell and EU Special Representative Lajcak to reach a fair compromise. Both Prime Minister Kurti and President Vucic will need to make concessions to ensure that we do not jeopardize decades of hard-won peace in an already fragile region. We join the EU in calling on Kosovo to immediately suspend any planned measures that would escalate tensions, including the imposition of vehicle fines.

Both parties should refrain from taking provocative steps, fulfill their obligations under the EU facilitated Dialogue, and engage constructively to reach a sustainable solution.