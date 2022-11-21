ILLINOIS STATE POLICE CONTINUES TO STRENGTHEN FIREARMS SAFETY EFFORTS
SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois State Police (ISP) is increasing public safety by providing updates and clarity to two firearm ownership tools aimed at keeping firearms out of the hands of those who pose a significant threat to themselves or to others.
"When determining whether to issue or revoke a FOID card, it is imperative ISP has as much information and evidence as possible," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. "Updates to this administrative rule will strengthen ISP's ability to keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals."
Another tool to increase public safety is the Firearms Restraining order (FRO), which allows law enforcement officers and family or household members to obtain a court order temporarily restricting an individual who is determined to be at risk of harming themselves or others from securing or maintaining access to firearms, ammunition, or firearm parts while respecting the individual's constitutional rights and providing a judicial procedure for challenging the Order.
The Commission on Implementing the Firearms Restraining Order Act (Commission) recently approved a model policy to provide an overall framework law enforcement can follow to secure and execute a Firearms Restraining Order (FRO).
"It is important law enforcement agencies know how to safely and legally execute a Firearms Restraining Order," said Director Kelly. "The model policy created by the Commission contains procedures that allow law enforcement agencies to comply with all firearms laws while respecting individuals' constitutional and due process rights."
The policy addresses procedures for law enforcement in the following areas among others:
- petitioning for a FRO (either emergency or six-month)
- serving a FRO issued by the court
- securing firearms, ammunition, and firearm parts surrendered by subject of the FRO
- executing a FRO search warrant
- returning firearms, ammunition, or firearm parts
- attending court hearings
- training
Each Illinois law enforcement agency may make small modifications to the model policy but must adopt a policy that aligns with the model.
- Gregory E. Ahern, Jr. - Judge, Circuit Court of Cook County
- Lance Camp - Henry County Public Defender
- Cordelia Coppleson - Assistant Attorney General, Illinois Attorney General's Office
- Kevin Doyle - Sheriff, Putnam County Sheriff's Office
- J. Hanley - Winnebago County State's Attorney
- Jodi Hoos - Peoria County State's Attorney
- Russ Idle - Chief, Galesburg Police Department
- Ana Lalley - Chief, Elgin Police Department
- Mike Magno - Lieutenant, Chicago Police Department
- Jennifer Martin - Violence and Injury Prevention, Illinois Department of Public Health
- Jamie Mosser - Kane County State's Attorney
- Darren Popkin - Sheriff, Montgomery County, Maryland, Law Enforcement Expert
- Eric Rinehart - Lake County State's Attorney
- Cheryllynn Williams - Deputy Director, Illinois Law Enforcement Standards Training Board
- Dan Wright - Sangamon County State's Attorney
- Kimberly Wyatt - Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, King County Prosecutor's Office, National District Attorneys Association Designee