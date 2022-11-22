Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, November 21, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of November 21 will include the following:

No public events are scheduled at this time. You will be notified as events are announced.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: November 14, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of November 14, 2022, included:

Monday, November 14

Gov. McMaster attended the Republican Governors Association’s annual meeting, Orlando, FL.

1:00 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

6:30 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

Tuesday, November 15

Gov. McMaster attended the Republican Governors Association’s annual meeting, Orlando, FL.

11:45 AM: Republican Governors Association event.

1:00 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

2:15 PM: Policy meeting.

2:45 PM: Policy meeting.

3:00 PM: Policy meeting.

3:15 PM: Policy meeting.

4:30 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

6:00 PM: Meeting with a fellow governor.

6:30 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

8:30 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

Wednesday, November 16

8:00 AM: Republican Governors Association event.

11:45 AM: Republican Governors Association event.

1:00 PM: Meeting with fellow governors.

5:30 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

Thursday, November 17

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:30 PM: Economic development meeting.

Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the National Governors Association’s 2022 Seminar for New Governors, Charleston, S.C.

6:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the National Governors Association’s Welcome Reception, Charleston Place, 205 Meeting Street, Charleston, S.C.

7:45 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the National Governors Association Private Dinner with Governors, Governors-elect and Spouses, William Aiken House, 456 King Street, Charleston, S.C.

Friday, November 18

Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the National Governors Association’s 2022 Seminar for New Governors, Charleston, S.C.

6:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the National Governors Association’s Reception and Dinner, Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting Street, Charleston, S.C.

Sunday, November 20

6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster, First Lady Peggy McMaster and members of the First Family participated in the 56th annual Governor’s Carolighting, State House, North Steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.