Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,871 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 304,599 in the last 365 days.

Governor’s Office – News Release – Ige announces $392M in capital improvement projects

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige announced today the release of $392,782,744 for Capital Improvement Projects (CIPs) that will be administered by various state departments.  These funds were released in September and October 2022.

“These projects support the priorities I’ve advocated for over the past eight years, including affordable housing, education, environmental protection and essential infrastructure for our communities statewide,” said Gov. Ige. “It’s been gratifying to partner with the legislature to provide improved facilities where they’re needed the most.”

A list of projects funded by CIPs released in September and October can be found here.

###

Jesse K. Broder Van Dyke

Deputy Director of Communications and Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai’i

Direct: (808) 586-0043

Main Office: (808) 586-0034

Email: [email protected]

http://governor.hawaii.gov

You just read:

Governor’s Office – News Release – Ige announces $392M in capital improvement projects

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.