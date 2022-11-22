Governor’s Office – News Release – Ige announces $392M in capital improvement projects
HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige announced today the release of $392,782,744 for Capital Improvement Projects (CIPs) that will be administered by various state departments. These funds were released in September and October 2022.
“These projects support the priorities I’ve advocated for over the past eight years, including affordable housing, education, environmental protection and essential infrastructure for our communities statewide,” said Gov. Ige. “It’s been gratifying to partner with the legislature to provide improved facilities where they’re needed the most.”
A list of projects funded by CIPs released in September and October can be found here.
