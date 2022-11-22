Ferrari Trento Sparkling Wine Goes from Strength to Strength in 2022
Ferrari Trento, the most exquisite sparkling wine brand in Italy, has had a fantastic year: in fine wine, in elite motorsport and in wine tourism.
Trentodoc wines have over a century of history and a unique style. The mountains are the key, as the warm days and cold nights lend great finesse and a rich bouquet of aromas.”NEW YORK , NY, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ferrari Trento, the most exquisite sparkling wine brand in Italy, has had a fantastic year: in the world of fine wine, the world of elite motorsport and the world of wine tourism.
— Matteo Lunelli, President and CEO of Ferrari Trento
In June, Formula 1® announced the extension of the Ferrari Trento podium sponsorship, and the use of Ferrari F1® Podium Jeroboams to celebrate the race wins for a further three years until 2025.
If success could be measured in celebrations, Ferrari Trento would be deemed victorious this season, with 76 Ferrari Trento Jeroboams sprayed on the F1® podium and 24 Jeroboams sprayed on the W Series podium, the all-female single-seater racing championship. For the guests, 60,000 bottles of Ferrari Trento Brut were served at the Grands Prix, which equates to five international freight containers full of sparkling wine!
The winery decided to further support the F1® season with a project that involved all the Grands Prix in 2022. Unique bottles - in the shape of Ferrari F1® Podium Jeroboams autographed by the winning drivers - were put up for auction on F1 Authentics, the official website of F1® memorabilia that is accessible to enthusiasts all over the world. All proceedings raised - £30,000 so far - will be donated to the Red Cross, in support of the victims of the war in the Ukraine.
Not only has the world been acquainted with one of Italy’s finest wines through the F1® sponsorship, but Ferrari Trento has continued to dazzle the world’s most fastidious wine judges, by retaining its crown as Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year in 2022 at the highly celebrated Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships.
When asked what makes Ferrari Trento so unique, Matteo Lunelli, CEO & President of Ferrari Trento said, “Trentodoc presents itself with a strong identity and personality, with over a century of history and a unique style. Mountain is key for the elegance of our wines, as the warm days and cold nights we have bring a great finesse and a rich bouquet of aromas to our Chardonnay. .”
They say that all great things come in threes, and Ferrari Trento jumped 50 places, from 61st place to 11th place, to win the Highest Climber Award at the World’s Best Vineyard Awards, this October in Mendoza, Argentina.
Highlights of visiting the Ferrari Winery, include touring the splendid Villa Margon, and the innovative culinary destination, the Michelin-starred Locanda Margon, where Edoardo Fumagalli a young and very talented chef, experiments with creative food pairings for this most special sparkling wine.
At the prize-giving ceremony, the award was handed to Camilla Lunelli, Communications Director of Gruppo Lunelli, who commented: "This recognition is not only a great achievement for our winery but also an important milestone for the entire Trentino region’. The achievement of the Highest Climber Award, allows for Ferrari Trento to end their 120th year with a bang!
2023 will bring new and exciting opportunities for Ferrari Trento, such as races in new areas like Las Vegas. Ferrari Trento will be ready and raring to go for more celebrations throughout the year.
About Ferrari Trento:
Founded in 1902 in Trento by Giulio Ferrari and since 1952 run by the Lunelli family, Ferrari is Italy’s leading traditional method winery and a symbol of the Italian Art of Living. All Ferrari labels are Trentodoc; bottle fermented sparkling wines produced with Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes cultivated with passion and respect following the principles of sustainable mountain viticulture in northern Italy’s Trentino.
Ferrari Trento has been named “Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year” five times by The Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Championships, the most important competition in the world dedicated only to bubbles. Ferrari is the toast of Italy par excellence and accompanies the most important moments in culture, sport and entertainment. The official toast of Formula 1®, Ferrari Trento can be seen on the Grand Prix podium, until 2025.
