December calendar will include murder-by-poison conviction of mother who used drugs during pregnancy and while nursing

One of the cases involves a mother convicted of murder for using drugs while pregnant and nursing her baby, who died five days after birth. According to the Court of Appeal opinion affirming the murder conviction in the case, “During her pregnancy, and then while she fed breast milk to her baby, defendant used heroin, methamphetamine, and marijuana.”

