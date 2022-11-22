Submit Release
Adoption Day 2022: Connecting Foster Children with Long Awaited Forever Homes

On November 18, 2022, the Santa Clara County Superior Court turned the Family Justice Center Courthouse into “Adoption Central.” Extended family, court staff, judicial officers, social workers, and countless others packed the courthouse to witness as 13 adoptive families welcome 13 children into their permanent and forever homes.

