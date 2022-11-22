On November 18, 2022, the Santa Clara County Superior Court turned the Family Justice Center Courthouse into “Adoption Central.” Extended family, court staff, judicial officers, social workers, and countless others packed the courthouse to witness as 13 adoptive families welcome 13 children into their permanent and forever homes.
You just read:
Adoption Day 2022: Connecting Foster Children with Long Awaited Forever Homes
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.