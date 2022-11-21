TBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Memphis

At the request of 30th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred late this morning in Memphis.

Preliminary information indicates that around 10:40 a.m., a citizen called 911 reporting that four armed individuals were seen getting out of a gray Dodge Challenger at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Peres Avenue. Information from the scene indicates, a responding officer with the Memphis Police Department confronted one of the individuals as he returned to the Dodge Challenger and got into the driver’s seat. The vehicle had been reported stolen the night before. For reasons still under investigation, the officer fired at the driver, as he attempted to flee. The driver continued down Peres and crashed near Boxwood Street. A second responding officer located the vehicle and found the driver inside with gunshot wounds. He was transported by ambulance from the scene for treatment. One officer was hospitalized with non-critical wounds.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, as TBI special agents work to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence. As in any case, TBI’s investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for his consideration and review.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective agency.

Any updates on this investigation will be posted on TBINewsroom.com.