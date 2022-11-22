The True Story of the Iconic Lithuania Tie Dye Basketball Shirts
Immediately the public wanted to know where they came from and where they could buy one. The way-out warm-ups, were created by New York art director and fashion designer Greg Speirs. They started selling and became a hot collectible. Speirs saw it as great opportunity to help the team and chose to donate all of what would have been his profits to the team. Instead of receiving any royalties he let 100% go to the team, at that point becoming the major funder of the team.
The story was also documented in the in the 2012 movie "The Other Dream Team" highlighting Lithuanians’ experiences behind the Iron Curtain, where elite athletes were subjected to brutalities of communism. Lithuania’s basketball stars shared a common goal – to utilize their athletic gifts to help free their country. Aside from the hardships on the road to the 92' Olympics, the film celebrates the artist’s famous Skullman tie-dyed uniforms, now an historic piece of Olympic history.
Listen to the interview:
Skullman was also enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993:
"The 1992 Lithuanian Basketball Team represents what happens in freedom...people excel. Winning bronze medal was not only a victory in sports but symbolized triumphing over communism itself. Skullman symbolized coming up from the ashes. It's not dead at all but Skullman® is a live skeleton. It's about life and rebirth. It’s about freedom and free enterprise." added Speirs.
“The story was a major news event impacting popular culture, taking its place in history. It had a major influence on the future of sports fashion, changing the way it was perceived and viewed. We're grateful to Greg for that. The Tie Dyed Slammin® Skullman® became a legendary household icon.” said Mike Thompson of Slammin Sports®.
