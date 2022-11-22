Official 2022 Lithuania Tie Dye Hoodie 30th Anniversary Edition 1992-2022. 1992 © Copyright & ® Trademark property of Greg Speirs. Lithuania Tie Dye®, Lithuanian Slam Dunking Skeleton® are official trademarked brands of Greg Speirs. Original Source/ All rights reserved.

Official Licensor of Original Lithuania Tie Dye® Brand Apparel & Merchandise. 1992 © Copyright & ® Trademark property of Greg Speirs. Lithuania Tie Dye®, Lithuanian Slam Dunking Skeleton® are official trademarked brands of Greg Speirs. Official Licensor/Original Source