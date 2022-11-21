Submit Release
Crash Involving Wrong-Way Driver and Trooper on State Route 303 in Peoria

On Saturday, November 19, 2022, at approximately 11:36 pm, Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) dispatchers received multiple calls reporting a wrong-way driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of State Route 303 near milepost 135.

An AZDPS trooper responded to the area and observed the wrong-way driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes at Lone Mountain Parkway (milepost 128) in a Nissan Versa.

The wrong-way driver failed to stop for the trooper’s emergency lights and siren, resulting in a collision between the patrol car and the suspect vehicle.

The suspect driver was identified as 44-year-old Anthony Compean of Avondale. Compean was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges including aggravated DUI – wrong way, aggravated assault and driving on a suspended license.

The trooper was transported to a hospital and was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.

Nissan Versa with front end damage

AZDPS trooper's Dodge Charger with front end damage

