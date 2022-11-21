AG Kaul announces civil environmental enforcement action against Didion Milling and Didion Ethanol

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul announces today that his office has filed a civil environmental enforcement action against Didion Milling, Inc., and Didion Ethanol, LLC, for alleged violations of its air pollution control permits at corn milling and ethanol production facilities in Columbia County, Wisconsin. Under the federal Clean Air Act, the facilities are considered a major source of emissions for carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, and volatile organic compounds.

“Permitted facilities must comply with the terms of their permits so that the safety, health, and wellbeing of Wisconsinites aren’t endangered,” said AG Kaul. “When those terms are violated, DOJ is committed to holding the responsible parties accountable.”

The Complaint, which was filed in Columbia County Circuit Court, alleges 30 violations, including emissions control violations, leak detection violations, inspection and recordkeeping violations, control device monitoring violations, reporting violations, emissions inventory violations. The violations were discovered during inspections conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

DOJ worked closely with DNR to prepare this matter for prosecution. Assistant Attorneys General Tressie K. Kamp and Zachary B. Corrigan are representing the State.