Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,893 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 304,472 in the last 365 days.

AG Kaul announces civil environmental enforcement action against Didion Milling and Didion Ethanol

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul announces today that his office has filed a civil environmental enforcement action against Didion Milling, Inc., and Didion Ethanol, LLC, for alleged violations of its air pollution control permits at corn milling and ethanol production facilities in Columbia County, Wisconsin. Under the federal Clean Air Act, the facilities are considered a major source of emissions for carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, and volatile organic compounds.

 

“Permitted facilities must comply with the terms of their permits so that the safety, health, and wellbeing of Wisconsinites aren’t endangered,” said AG Kaul. “When those terms are violated, DOJ is committed to holding the responsible parties accountable.”

 

The Complaint, which was filed in Columbia County Circuit Court, alleges 30 violations, including emissions control violations, leak detection violations, inspection and recordkeeping violations, control device monitoring violations, reporting violations, emissions inventory violations. The violations were discovered during inspections conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

 

DOJ worked closely with DNR to prepare this matter for prosecution. Assistant Attorneys General Tressie K. Kamp and Zachary B. Corrigan are representing the State.

You just read:

AG Kaul announces civil environmental enforcement action against Didion Milling and Didion Ethanol

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.