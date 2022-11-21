California Closets Gives Back to Friends & Family and Local Communities

Family-owned and locally operated franchises in North Carolina and Virginia offer community holiday events

RALEIGH, N.C. (PRWEB) November 21, 2022

California Closets®, the iconic purveyor of stylish storage and design solutions, announced its Friends & Family Holiday Event at the five franchise locations Joe and Graziella Marengi own in North Carolina and Virginia. The event offers savings of up to 15% on a custom-designed storage solution through December 31st.

"From the closet to the pantry, the entryway to the family room, every room in your home deserves to be beautifully organized so you can free up your space — and your energy — for what really matters," explained Graziella. "We're thrilled to offer the savings in our Friends & Family Holiday Event that is available only at our Design Centers in Raleigh, Greensboro, Wilmington, Richmond and Virginia Beach."

"We believe everyone deserves the transformational benefits that come from great design," said Joe. "It all starts with a complimentary consultation with one of our fantastic design professionals who will create a custom solution that meets your needs and personal design aesthetic. They'll use their expertise and our innovative, industry-leading products — including our recently introduced brand-new finishes, colors, and technology — to present you with a realistic 3D rendering."

The couple is also hosting a toy drive for the Ronald McDonald House chapters in Durham, NC and Richmond, VA.

"We're family-owned and locally operated and we love being part of the communities that give so much to us," said Graziella. "Our toy drive is a way to engage the community this holiday season."

The drive is underway at the California Closets design center in Raleigh. Anyone interested in contributing to the Toy Drive may drop off new, unopened toys at the design center on or before December 12th, 2022. The Raleigh design center is conveniently located at 8411 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27612 and is open Monday - Friday 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, and Saturday 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

The Marengis recently sponsored the paws4people Veterans Day 5K in Wilmington on November 6. All proceeds from the event benefited the foundation, which specializes in placing assistance dogs with veterans and service members living with service-induced trauma.

"Our military community gives so much of themselves and we are honored for this opportunity to support them," said Graziella.

"We had over 250 participants and reached nearly $16,000 in sponsorship donations," said Elise Barrett, paws4people Executive Administrator, Events Management. "The generosity of the sponsors and support from our community is overwhelming."

To book a complimentary design consultation, visit:

North Carolina

Raleigh — 8411 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27612

Greensboro — 3316 W Friendly Avenue, Suite #103, Greensboro, NC 27410

Wilmington — 1113-B Military Cutoff Road, Wilmington, NC 28405

Virginia

Richmond — 2014 Old Brick Rd., Glen Allen, VA 23060

Virginia Beach — 1610 Hilltop West Shopping Center, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

About California Closets®

As leaders in premium and luxury space management, California Closets helps people get more out of their homes while allowing people to show their individuality, add value to their homes, and make their lives easier.

Franchise owners Joe and Graziella Marengi offer California Closets custom storage solutions throughout North Carolina and Virginia. They understand the fast pace of people's lives today and love the way custom storage can transform the most chaotic home into an organized sanctuary. With Design Centers in Raleigh, Greensboro, Wilmington, Virginia Beach, and Richmond, they and their expert teams strive to provide every customer with unrivaled personalized service tailored to their organizational needs.

About paws4people

The paws4people foundation was founded by Kyria Henry Whisenhunt in 1999, when she was just 12 years old, with the purpose of using dogs as a means of helping people. This nonprofit's mission is educating and empowering people to utilize Assistance Dogs to transform their lives. They have over 1,200 highly trained Assistance Dogs with one or more certifications providing support in areas such as psychiatric service, mobility, and crisis response, just to name a few. Together, these dogs have made more than 1,000,000 contacts.

