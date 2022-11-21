Travis Manion Foundation Receives Investment from the A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation Supporting the Strategic Growth of Veteran-Led Youth Development Programming

Travis Manion Foundation today announced an investment from the A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation supporting the strategic growth of the organization's veteran-led Character Does Matter program.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (PRWEB) November 21, 2022

Travis Manion Foundation today announced an investment from the A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation supporting the strategic growth of the national veteran service organization's veteran-led youth development programming.

Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) empowers veterans and families of the fallen to develop character in future generations. Through TMF's signature veteran-led youth development program, Character Does Matter (CDM), military veterans serve as mentors to youth, developing character and leadership skills in the next generation and encouraging them to become agents of change.

The investment from the Clark Foundation focuses on growing the Character Does Matter program infrastructure, formalizing strategic partnerships and launching pilot project plans. TMF's primary goal during this 2022-2024 grant period is to create a third component to the Character Does Matter program which will focus on encouraging and evaluating the activation of youth as they become a service-minded future citizenry of character post-CDM program.

"Travis Manion Foundation's Character Does Matter program takes a proactive approach to veteran mental health and well-being by cultivating a sense of purpose, identity, and belonging in our Veteran Mentors," said Ryan Manion, President, Travis Manion Foundation. "We are extremely grateful for this investment from the Clark Foundation as we aim to scale the impact and reach of our veteran mentors, empower more young adults to have a positive impact on their communities and increase their sense of purpose and meaning."

"We are very excited to partner with Travis Manion Foundation. Their Character Does Matter Program impressed us as it not only provides mentorship for youth in need, but it activates the strengths of veterans and survivors as they navigate redefining their purpose and honoring the fallen," said Mike Monroe, Director of Veterans Initiatives at the A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation.

This two-year investment includes several key benchmarks which will be reported on at various intervals during the grant period. To learn more about Travis Manion Foundation and the Character Does Matter program, visit http://www.travismanion.org.

###

About Travis Manion Foundation

Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) unites communities to strengthen America's national character by empowering veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop and lead future generations. In 2007, 1stLt Travis Manion (USMC) was killed in Iraq while saving his wounded teammates. Today, Travis' legacy lives on in the words he spoke before leaving for his final deployment, "If Not Me, Then Who..." Guided by this mantra, veterans continue their service, develop strong relationships with their communities, and thrive in their post-military lives by serving as character role models to youth. As a result, communities prosper and the character of our nation's heroes lives on in the next generation.

About the A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation

The Clark Foundation supports the work of organizations with strong leadership and values that reflect those of our founder, A. James Clark. Our mission is to ensure that these organizations have the resources they need to grow and support their communities today and in the future. Together with our partners, we focus on educating future engineering leaders, improving the lives of veterans and their families, and providing members of the DC community the best opportunity to thrive. To learn more, visit: https://clarkfoundationdc.org/

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/travis_manion_foundation_receives_investment_from_the_a_james_alice_b_clark_foundation_supporting_the_strategic_growth_of_veteran_led_youth_development_programming/prweb19034251.htm