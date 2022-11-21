Submit Release
Thanksgiving-Themed Nightclub Live Room Enhances the Festive Atmosphere on LiveMe

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the first day of Thanksgiving week, 2022, LiveMe will release a Thanksgiving-themed Nightclub Live Room as part of a series of holiday celebrations, to enhance the festive atmosphere and offer better user experiences. The Thanksgiving-themed live room will be live the whole week till 27th November.

As its name indicates, the Nightclub Live Room replicates the experience of real-life nightclubs, with DJ music, screens, lights, and crowds in the live room. Different from reality, users can choose and create an avatar and enter Nightclub Metaverse on LiveMe. In the Nightclub room, with specific instructions, users can make a move on the dance floor. They can also send gifts, type messages, and put their profile pictures on the screen.

The Nightclub Official Show was recently released in August this year, and every week, there will be three shows happening in the night. On some weekends, it will last 24 hours to entertain the party animals. 

Themed live rooms are a tradition of LiveMe. And backed by the technology, delivering a live room with a changing theme is easy and enhances the user experience by offering diverse theme live rooms. In the Thanksgiving-themed Nightclub live room, besides the themed decorations, gifts, and avatar, users can try out new controlling instructions to move on the dancefloor. There will be Squawking Chicken special effects in the live room once users type Happy Thanksgiving in the chat box. 

For more interesting in-app experiences, check LiveMe.

About LiveMe

Headquartered in Singapore, LiveMe runs in over 200 countries and regions with offices in America, MENA, and Asia. LiveMe America was registered in Los Angeles in 2016, taking a key role in operating American creator businesses and local events.

For the past 6 years, LiveMe has been recognized by major media and app stores. Fast Company listed LiveMe as one of the Most Innovative Companies in 2018. Samsung Galaxy Store awarded LiveMe "Best Entertainment App" in 2020. 

Nowadays, over 3 million creators are active in the LiveMe community. They create diverse content, and build bridges connecting people from all over the world. Everyone has a stage to show their talents, make international friends and gain income.   

In 2017, LiveMe fundraised on its own from outside venture funds, including Matrix and TPG. In September 2019, LiveMe was deconsolidated from Cheetah Mobile, which no longer held any controlling power over LiveMe.  

Contact: pr@joyme.sg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thanksgiving-themed-nightclub-live-room-enhances-the-festive-atmosphere-on-liveme-301684241.html

SOURCE LiveMe

