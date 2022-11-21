First Guaranty Bank named Best Small Bank in America and Louisiana by Newsweek for the Third Year in a Row

/EIN News/ -- HAMMOND. La., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third year in a row, First Guaranty Bank has been named the Best Small Bank in America and Louisiana by Newsweek , a premier news magazine and website. This year’s rankings aim to help customers find the financial institution that best serves their needs. First Guaranty Bank was named the Best Small Bank in Louisiana and The Best Small Bank in America. To be considered for the award of Best Small Bank, banks need to hold $10 billion or less in assets and maintain at least twenty branches.



“We are honored to be named The Best Small Bank in America for the third year in a row! This is a testament of all the hard work from every person at every level of our organization. From the board members, to our staff, to our cleaning crew; we work hard to be the best we can be for our customers and our communities,” Alton Lewis, President and CEO of First Guaranty Bank said.

“Rates are only one factor to consider when choosing a bank these days. Finding an institution that offers bigger incentives, like cashback or other rewards programs and fewer-than-average fees, also ranks highly for customers on the hunt for a new bank this year, a J.D. Power survey found,” Newsweek’s Senior Reporter, Kerri Anne Renzulii writes.

The ranking compared thousands of FDIC-insured institutions, on various factors like savings and checking accounts offered among an additional 50+ separate factors. Using this information, they came up with a best-in-class option in 26 different categories—including the best big and small bank in every state.

First Guaranty Bank is proud to deliver all the best of banking small: a more personal touch, good customer experience, competitive rates, low fees, and a variety of financial products.

First Guaranty Bank is a Louisiana state-chartered bank. Founded in 1934, First Guaranty Bank offers a wide range of financial services and focuses on building client relationships and providing exceptional customer service. First Guaranty Bank currently operates thirty-six locations throughout Louisiana, Texas, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

