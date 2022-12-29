Submit Release
Immigration Crisis: The Spread of Violence From Venezuela and Colombia to Peru

Our experienced legal team has helped immigration cases and appeals with dedication and strive to find solutions to problems.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People continue to leave Venezuela to escape threats, violence, hunger, and lack of essential support. As per the UN Refugee Agency, what’s happening now was the second-largest external displacement crisis in the world.

Peru Is Now the Second Largest Destination for Venezuelan Migrants
Currently, Peru hosts an estimated 1.29 million Venezuelans. This made Peru the second-largest migration place for Venezuelans that seek asylum worldwide. It’s approximately 80% of the immigrants and refugees from Venezuela settled in Lima due to their government service and employment opportunities.

Armed Groups and Street Gangs in Colombia
Millions of Venezuelans that fled from their country have been living in Colombia for sanctuary. However, the government of Colombia doesn't have a viable economic infrastructure to support all immigrants and refugees. This made the Venezuelans vulnerable and willing to opt for informal and dangerous work, like armed groups and militias, sexual exploitation, and street gangs. As the number of criminal outfits emerges, xenophobia toward refugees and immigrants has also grown.

Let Our Immigration Attorneys Help
During times of uncertainty and fear, remember to seek help. Karikari & Associates’ Immigration Attorneys offer a full range of legal and advisory services to clients from around the world who seek temporary or permanent residence in the United States for themselves and their families. To learn more about how The KariKari and Associates’ can help with your immigration issues, please contact us at +1 212-227-6333 for an initial consultation.

