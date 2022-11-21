Senate Clears Zwicker Bill to Establish Organic Farming Board in the Department of Agriculture

Trenton – The Senate today passed legislation sponsored by Senator Andrew Zwicker that would establish within the Department of Agriculture an Organic Farming Board. The purpose of the board would be to develop, administer, and oversee programs in consultation with the DOA on topics related to organic and regenerative farming.

The board would consist of seven public members, who would serve without compensation.

“Organic farming is good for the Earth, is good for the soil, and it’s good for the body. Even better, organic food tastes great,” said Senator Zwicker (D-Middlesex/Mercer/Somerset/Hunterdon). “This new board will help us develop programs to better support organic farming, and in the process help us to ensure the state’s farmland remains healthy and fertile.”

The bill, A-3444/S-3140, was released from the Senate by a vote of 36-0.