Anthony Stanek Joins Investors Preferred Amid Growth Initiative
Our next chapter requires building a team that will continue our tradition of innovation and passion for client service. Anthony brings deep knowledge of our unique space in the insurance industry.”RAPID CITY, SD, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investors Preferred, a bespoke carrier of private placement solutions for wealth preservation planning, is pleased to announce that Anthony Stanek has joined the Leadership Team as Senior Managing Director responsible for Business Development and Marketing. Anthony has more than 15 years of financial services experience and brings robust expertise in insurance, estate planning, wealth transfer, and business planning.
“Investors Preferred has provided innovative, high-touch solutions for legacy planning since 2013, and our next chapter of growth requires building a team that will continue our tradition of innovation and passion for client service,” said President Tommy Mayes. “Anthony brings deep knowledge of our unique space in the insurance industry, and our advisor partners will benefit from his ability to relate to the challenges associated with addressing the financial needs of ultra-high-net-worth clients.”
In his role, Anthony will lead all aspects of Investors Preferred’s continued growth by partnering with advisors, agents, and other centers of influence in the insurance industry. He will develop the plans, goals, and initiatives necessary to achieve the firm’s ambitious growth objectives while working in conjunction with the established Leadership Team. The Leadership Team also includes Tommy as President, who has more than 34 years of experience in financial services and an established track record of executive leadership, and CFO Nikki Pethtel, who has 21 years of insurance accounting and operations credentials.
“My passion for client service and desire to address individual’s financial needs head-on with creative financial solutions was born during my early career days as an insurance and wealth planning specialist at Merrill Lynch and UBS,” said Anthony. “I was drawn to Investors Preferred because of the firm’s reputation for approaching challenges from a place of, ‘yes,’ in order to offer custom and institutionally priced solutions for wealth planning.”
Prior to joining Investors Preferred, Anthony served in leadership roles at Lincoln Financial Group and AIG. He was Sales Vice President and one of the top performers at Lincoln Financial Group, covering the West Coast producer group distribution, and prior to that a Regional Vice President at AIG.
Anthony earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Economics from Rutgers University in 2006. He holds FINRA licensing (Series 7 – General Securities Representative and Series 63 – Uniform Securities Agent State Law) and has passed Life and Health state exams.
ABOUT INVESTORS PREFERRED
Investors Preferred is a bespoke carrier of private placement solutions for wealth preservation planning. The firm partners with advisors to create custom, tax-efficient strategies for their clients. Its track record is indisputable, as it is consistently ranked one of the fastest-growing U.S. life insurers by S&P Global Market Intelligence. But the team takes more pride in knowing how Investors Preferred achieved this recognition: The productivity is a result of putting advisors’ clients first and being a trustworthy partner.
