Virginia wine distributor Steely Can Wine releases fourth wine, expands wholesale operations
Steely Can Wine's new wine is Sonny's Songria, a sweet red wine blend named for the bass player for Richmond, VA yacht rock tribute, Three Sheets to the Wind
With citrus and spice, Sonny’s Songria is a fun, intense wine that pairs well with all things Holidays. It’s best served slightly chilled, much like that stretch between Thanksgiving and the New Year.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for November’s cooler fall weather, Steely Can Wine added a fourth wine to its lineup, a light and refreshing sweet red blend called Sonny’s Songria.
Gregg Brooks, the team’s director, says, “With a burst of citrus and spice, and featuring all-natural ingredients, Sonny’s Songria is a fun, intense wine that pairs well with all things Holidays. It’s best served slightly chilled, much like that stretch between Thanksgiving and the New Year.”
Sonny’s Songria is the first release from Steely Can Wine that namechecks a band member instead of referencing one of the bands that figure prominently in the repertoire of Richmond’s yacht rock tribute, Three Sheets to the Wind, who dreamed up the wine business in 2021. Named after the band’s laconic bass player, Sonny Pockett, the wine evokes images of the 1980s club scene in Miami — when rolling up the sleeves of your linen jacket and wearing sunglasses at night was de rigeur, and unbuttoning the top two buttons on your linen shirt was a good start. The wine label’s neon-and-palm-trees aesthetic, designed by creative director Adam Stockton, helps set the mood.
Also this month, the bandmates and "winetrepreneurs" formally launched their wholesale operation — yet another way to get their wines into the mouths of thirsty fans. The full lineup remains available for shipping and delivery from the Steely Can Shop, but now customers on both sides of the James River in Richmond can pick up the brightly-colored cans at two local businesses: Barrel Thief Wine & Provisions on Patterson Avenue in Richmond’s West End, and Outpost Market on Forest Hill Avenue on the city’s south side.
For shop owners and restaurateurs interested in carrying the wines, there’s also a wholesaler contact form on the Steely Can Shop site.
The cans each contain 375 mL of wine — half a standard bottle. “There’s no shortage of canned wines with clever, humorous names, but we looked out at our crowd and saw a market for wines that would have been just as appropriate to drink on a California beach in 1978 as they would be to drink poolside, on the river or by the firepit in 2022,” says Brooks, whose job as a private label wine brand developer was a catalyst for the band’s side project.
Brooks possessed all the wine industry knowledge, and other bandmates brought their own expertise as creative directors, digital marketers and sales professionals, so all of the pieces naturally fell into place. While Steely Can Wine may have started as a bit of an inside joke between bandmates who liked to amuse themselves by dreaming up humorous names for canned beverages, it didn’t take long for the band to realize their canned wine idea had legs.
Steely Can Wine’s full lineup also includes:
Rosé Darling: Central Coast CA / 13% ABV / 2021 / Aromas of fresh strawberries and tropical fruit, with slight citrus notes. Some slight floral notes, with bright fruit flavors and minerality. A clean finish with crisp acidity.
Kid Chardonnay: Central Coast CA / 13% ABV / 2021 / All steel fermentation. Tropical fruit with hints of pineapple on the nose, crisp palate with lingering acidity and white peach notes.
Deacon Red: Lodi CA / 14% ABV / 2020 / Dark garnet color, intense blueberry aromas with hints of cassis and dark cherry on the palate. Full-bodied and well-balanced with a long lingering finish.
