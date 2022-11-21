Sunwing’s highly anticipated Black Friday Sale is back with the best deals of the season

The tour operator is giving Canadians access to dream getaways in the Caribbean and Mexico at even dreamier prices

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Friday’s back and better than ever! This week only, Sunwing’s giving Canadians an all-access pass to the best deals of the year with incredible savings on all inclusive packages to some of the most sought-after vacation destinations, including Antigua, Aruba, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Jamaica, Mexico, St. Maarten and St. Lucia. The tour operator’s Black Friday Sale is on now until November 27, 2022, and applies to travel between November 21, 2022 and April 30, 2023. With prices this good, Canadians will want to book their getaways now so they can spend less time scrolling for deals and more time planning everything they’ll do once they arrive in destination.



“We’re excited to launch our Black Friday Sale this week and provide Canadians with more great savings on more packages to a wide variety of Sunwing destinations,” said Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer for Sunwing Travel Group. “We’re offering our best deals of the season, all in an effort to help our valued customers save more on their vacations so they can do more, explore more and celebrate more in paradise. Deals this good only come up once a year and, with lots of pent-up demand for winter travel, Canadians should book soon to make their vacation dreams a reality at an amazing price.”

No matter their travel style, there’s a vacation package to suit every Sunwing customer’s travel needs this winter. Families can secure unbeatable value on their getaway to Grand Memories Varadero with savings up to 46%. Set on the world-famous shores of Varadero in Cuba, the resort features an on-site kids club, sprawling swimming pools and host of dining options to keep guests of all ages happy.

For a luxurious getaway for less, customers can head to Ocean Coral Spring located in Montego Bay in Jamaica and enjoy limited-time savings up to 49%. The resort offers spacious and well-appointed accommodations, including suites with ocean views, a pristine white-sand beach and a variety of local and international dining options. What’s more, upgrading to the Privilege section will give customers access to exclusive resort areas and amenities, priority restaurant reservations and 24-hour room service.

For customers looking for the perfect blend of relaxation and entertainment, Royal Decameron Los Cabos, which is currently offering savings up to 44%, will fit the bill. Located near the heart of San Jose Del Cabo in Mexico, customers can unwind on the golden-sand beach or soak up the sun by one of the resort’s pools by day, before venturing into town to explore lively attractions and sample authentic Mexican cuisine by night.

Plus, for even more value, flexibility and peace of mind, customers can purchase one of Sunwing’s Worry Free* insurance options and enjoy added benefits such as change and cancellation protection on their winter bookings.

*Terms and conditions apply.

