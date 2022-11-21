Corum Advises Retail Consult in Transaction with Gyrus Capital 

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corum Group announces that it has advised its client, Retail Consult, in the sale of a majority stake to the Katalist Group, backed by Gyrus Capital. Retail Consult is a leading provider of advisory and implementation of Oracle Retail solutions with headquarters in Portugal and a presence in Europe, USA, Latin America, and China. Retail Consult has a team of 300+ consultant experts in retail and in Oracle. As a core pillar of the newly formed Katalist Group, the Company will accelerate on its growth path and confirm its leading position in the digital transformation of the Retail sector.



"We are delighted to have worked with the world-class Retail Consult team on this transaction. We ran a global process to identify the right partner that would help accelerate their growth and global reach," states Jaber Tannay, Corum Senior Vice President. "We look forward to seeing the combined teams' continued success."

About Retail Consult

Retail Consult is a leading IT consulting firm focused on digital transformation for the retail industry. It delivers strategy and IT implementation of the Oracle Retail suite from warehouse to distribution channels to the point of sale (POS). Retail Consult serves clients across a range of retail segments including fashion, grocery, pharmacy, do it yourself, telecommunications, and electronics. Clients range in size from privately held companies to global retailers with multiple brands. For more information, please visit www.retail-consult.com.

About Gyrus Capital

Gyrus Capital is a European investment firm dedicated to transformational investments in the healthcare and sustainability sectors. Based in Geneva, Switzerland, Gyrus invests in businesses that address structural needs of society and the environment – and that are positioned for long-term, sustainable growth. Gyrus has a focus on complex transactions in the €50 million to €500 million range. A renowned group of experienced partners and industry experts support Gyrus in its active investment and value-creation approach in close partnership with entrepreneurs and managers. For more information, visit www.gyruscapital.com.

About Corum Group

Corum Group is the global leader in merger and acquisition services, specializing in serving sellers of software and related technology companies worldwide. With a global presence, Corum has completed over $10B in software M&A transactions over the last 37 years. Corum's M&A advisors are highly experienced former tech CEOs, supported by industry-leading researchers. For more information, visit www.corumgroup.com.

Contact:

Heidi Owen

+1 425-526-3107

heidio@corumgroup.com