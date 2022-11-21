EMU Faculty of Dentistry Students Took the First Step Into Professıon by Wearing White Coats

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Dentistry organized a White Coat Ceremony within the scope of 22 November Dentists' Day and Community Oral and Dental Health Week. The ceremony took place earlier due to the fact that students had exams during the aforesaid date. Within the scope of the ceremony, EMU Faculty of Dentistry students who received honor and high honor degrees in the 2021-2022 Academic Year Spring Semester were presented their certificates. Present at the ceremony were EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın, Vice Rector for Academic Affairs Prof. Dr. Hasan Demirel, Dean of the Faculty of Dentistry Prof. Dr. Hikmet Solak, Vice Dean Prof. Dr. Sukru Tuzmen and Dt.Teksen Köroğlu, faculty academic staff and students.

"Happy Dentists' Day to All Dentists"

Delivering the opening speech of the ceremony, EMU Faculty of Dentistry Dean Prof. Dr. Hikmet Solak stated that Dentists' Day and Community Oral and Dental Health Week have been celebrated since 1996. Providing information about the history of Dentistry, Prof. Dr. Solak noted that dentistry is as old as other branches in the field of medicine in the world. Stating that there are currently 104 Faculties of Dentistry in the Republic of Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Prof. Dr. Solak extended his best wishes to all dentists on the Dentists' Day and noted that they commemorate the deceased Dentists with respect.

“Let's Meet at the Convocation Ceremony Five Years Later”

Speaking at the ceremony, Dentist Dt. Teksen Köroğlu stated that there were no such celebrations during their student years, that he did not have the opportunity to wear his white coat at a ceremony as such, and that today's students are very lucky. Expressing that he likes EMU Faculty of Dentistry very much, Dt. Köroğlu congratulated the faculty academics and the Rector’s Office. Addressing and giving advice to dentist candidates, Dt. Köroğlu emphasized that they are stepping into a very respected profession and that wearing a white coat is an important privilege. Dt. Köroğlu stated that he hopes to meet the students who wore white coats at the ceremony today at the convocation ceremony five years later.

“Congratulations to Our Faculty of Dentistry Students”

EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın started his speech by talking about the history of EMU and stated that the EMU Faculty of Dentistry started admitting students in 2019 and will soon have its first graduates. Stating that EMU, as a state university established by statute, not only offers quality education and research opportunities to its students, but also has important responsibilities in serving the community, Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın emphasized that today, more than 70,000 EMU graduates work in various parts of the world. Prof. Dr. Hocanın noted that EMU is among the best in the region in different world rankings, and that the university aims to be always at the top. Stating that EMU Faculty of Dentistry has a well-equipped and high-level infrastructure, Prof. Dr. Hocanın advised EMU Faculty of Dentistry students, who are receiving high quality education, to adhere to ethical values ​​and professional responsibilities. At the end of his speech, Prof. Dr. Hocanın congratulated all students on wearing white coats.

Students Wore White Coats

Following the speeches, first-year students who started their education at the EMU Faculty of Dentistry in the Fall Semester of the 2022-2023 Academic Year were presented with white coats, which symbolise their first step towards the profession, by EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın, Vice Rector for Academic Affairs Prof. Dr. Hasan Demirel, Dean of the Faculty of Dentistry Prof. Dr. Hikmet Solak, Vice Dean Prof. Dr. Şükrü Tuzmen, Faculty Members Prof. Dr. Asiye Nehir Özden, Assoc. Prof. Dr. İsmail Hakan Avsever, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Bugra Senel, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Isil Ozgul Kalyoncu, Assist. Prof. Dr. Sepide Hassanpour, Assist. Prof. Dr. Pınar Erçal, Sen. Inst. Havva Özgen Kılgöz, Sen. Inst. Ayşe Kahraman Kozansoy and Dt. Teksen Köroğlu.

The ceremony ended with the presentation of certificates to students who achieved honor and high honor degrees in the 2021-2022 Academic Year Spring Semester.