20th Annual “Gathering for Cure” Awards Gala of World Brain Mapping Foundation to recognize Pioneering Innovation, Technology, Policy, Humanitarian and Philanthropic work

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ticket registration is now open for the World Brain Mapping Foundation’s (WBMF) 20th Annual “Gathering for Cure” Awards Gala, taking place on Friday, February 17th, 2023, at the InterContinental Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. The Gala includes a cocktail/red carpet reception from 6-8pm, followed by a black-tie award banquet from 8-11pm and is part of the Annual World Congress of the Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics (SBMT), SBMT 2023 takes place from February 16th-19th at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

For over 20 years, these two world-class scientific events have brought physicians, scientists, policymakers, funding agencies, and industry leaders together to advance applications in brain and spinal cord mapping and surgical and non-surgical image-guided therapies. Every year, the WBMF recognizes inspiring pioneers in the field, including scientific trailblazers, leading policymakers, technology developers, and individuals who helped to raise awareness about brain mapping, neurological disorders, mental health, and spinal disorders.

“The Gala is the ‘Oscars of Neuroscience’,” says SBMT founder and WBMF President Dr. Babak Kateb. “This is a chance to celebrate pioneering work in our field while raising funding for our Brain technology and Innovation Park (BTIP), Neuroscience20, National Center for Nano-Bio-Electronics, Veterans and Wounded Soldiers and Ukraine Medical Humanitarian initiatives.”

SBMT and WBMF work hand-to-hand to break boundaries, science, technology, medicine, art and healthcare policy by promoting innovative legislations and game-changing neurotech innovation and research that support rapid, safe, and cost-effective translation of new technologies into diagnostic and therapeutic applications. Every year, gala sponsors, partners (NIH, NASA, etc.), and donors gather during the convention for an evening of celebration to honor pioneering achievements. The event also builds crucial financial support for neurotech innovation and research that directly improves health outcomes for hundreds of millions of patients including veterans with neuro-psychiatric disorders such as: Alzheimer’s Disease (AD), ALS, brain cancer, chronic pain, depression, epilepsy neurotrauma (brain and spine), Multiple Sclerosis (MS), PTSD, Parkinson’s Disease (PD), suicide, and stroke (to name a few).

Distinguished guests and past year’s awardees Dr. Deepak Chopra and Mr. Montel Williams are amongst celebrities who will be attending. Oscar and Golden Globe award recipient actress Goldie Hawn will attend and receive the 2023 Beacon of Courage and Dedication award. Previous recipients of this prestigious award include Professor Stephen Hawking (2015), and Harrison Ford (2021). Dr. Katrin Amunts is one of the recipients of the 2023 Pioneer in Medicine award. The Philips Healthcare Foundation will receive the 2023 Humanitarian award for its work in Ukraine. Past award recipients include Sanjay Gupta (Humanitarian 2021), and Anthony Fauci (Humanitarian 2021). Doctors Rajagopal Keerthy Sunder (SBMT board member), Brian Norling, and Chris Wheeler (SBMT board member) will receive the Golden Axon award; and SBMT fellows Drs. Natalya Fedorchenko, Kateryna Potapova, James Okereke, and Josthna Bodhanapati the Student Service and Leadership award.

All Gala tickets (considered charitable donations) are tax deductible. Attendees, sponsors, and partners are invited to choose from special support packages such as:

Chairman’s Platinum Benefactor ($100K)

President’s Golden Benefactor ($70K)

WBMF Distinguished Circle ($35K)

Chairman’s Council ($25K)

Platinum Circle ($10K)

Patron Circle ($5K)

Gala Circle ($2.5K)

Donor Circle ($1K)

General Admission ($500): limited seats available, deadline December 1st, 2022.



Join us for this exciting event aimed at raising funding and awareness to combat neuro-psychiatric disorders impacting veterans and the general public while supporting brain mapping research through generous individual philanthropic donations and corporate sponsorship. Live music, exciting auction items, and star studded entertainment will be part of this magnificent program.

About the Brain Mapping Foundation: Brain Mapping Foundation (BMF) is a 501c3 charity focused on translating state-of-the-art technologies from the Space and defense industries into neuroscience to bring the most advanced medicine to wounded warriors and civilians. Founded in 2004 by Dr. Babak Kateb, the organization facilitates multidisciplinary neurology, neurosurgery, psychiatry, neuroscience, spine, mental health, neuroengineering and spinal cord research, along with expediting the integration and translation of cutting-edge technologies into the field of neuroscience. Learn more information on past award recipients, please visit: https://www.worldbrainmapping.org/Annual-Awards-Gala/

Media Contact:

Tracy Keyser

P2R Inc.

Tracy@tracykeyser.com