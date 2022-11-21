Tentative agreement under Shared Recovery Mandate for Legal Aid BC, PEA lawyers

CANADA, November 21 - Legal Aid BC and the Professional Employees Association (PEA) have reached a tentative agreement under government’s Shared Recovery Mandate.

The PEA represents approximately 28 lawyers who manage the delivery of legal services and practise criminal, family, child protection, immigration and appeals law from nine offices throughout the province, including Vancouver. Legal Aid BC (formerly Legal Services Society) is a non-profit organization that provides legal aid services in B.C., including legal information, education, advice and representation.

Negotiations under the Shared Recovery Mandate support government’s key priorities to improve public services and the health-care system, while supporting the Province’s continued economic recovery.

Further details about the agreement will be available when the ratification process for the union members and the employer is complete.

More than 500,000 people work throughout the provincial public sector in the core public service, at Crown corporations, in health and community social services, in kindergarten-to-Grade 12 public education, and at post-secondary institutions and research universities.

Of those people, approximately 393,000 are unionized employees paid under collective agreements or are professionals paid through negotiated compensation agreements.

