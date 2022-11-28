TPC Systems Appoints Tim O’Malley as Vice President and Division Manager, Healthcare Systems
EINPresswire.com/ -- TPC Systems, a convergence technology leader providing specialized communication systems to healthcare and other industries, is pleased to announce the hiring of Tim O’Malley as the company’s new Vice President and Division Manager of Healthcare Systems.
An experienced medical technology executive, Mr. O’Malley has helped companies such as EarlySense/HillRom, ZOLL Medical Systems, Medwave, Inc., and Siemens Medical Solutions to increase their market penetration, market share, revenue, and margins by developing and implementing strategic marketing and sales plans. As Vice President and Division Manager of Healthcare Systems at TPC Systems, he will be applying his deep medical technology knowledge and sales experience to helping TPC Systems expand its healthcare business, building on the company’s existing portfolio of healthcare solutions and professional services and driving the adoption of new healthcare technologies.
“I look forward to joining TPC and expanding their healthcare technology practice,” said Tim O’Malley, Vice President and Division Manager, Healthcare Systems, at TPC Systems. “TPC is a leader in convergence technology implementation in the Northeast, and I’m excited to increase their presence in hospitals and healthcare facilities by growing the healthcare salesforce and introducing new patient-focused healthcare technologies to new and existing customers. I believe that there is an opportunity to leverage existing customer sites with new technologies, as well as to offer complimentary technology solutions across our product lines.”
“TPC is a family business that has been a trusted provider of superior solutions and services for healthcare and other industries for over 85 years,” explained TPC Systems Owner Tom Cafora. “So it was important to us to find the right candidate to lead our healthcare systems practice, someone who could both work with our existing hospital customers while seeking out new customers and solutions. Tim was that candidate. With his in-depth knowledge of medical technologies and experience leading commercial and technical teams, we are confident he will be able to expand TPC’s reach in the healthcare space and reinforce the company’s reputation as a market leader in providing patient-focused technology solutions and services.”
About TPC Systems
A leader in convergence technologies, TPC Systems has an over 85-year legacy of implementing best-in-class communication and safety solutions to healthcare, education, commercial, and institutional customers located in the Northeastern United States. For more information about TPC Systems, visit www.tpcsystems.com or contact TPC at 203-878-1321 or info@tpcsystems.com.
