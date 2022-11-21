Kymanox Named as Winner of 2022 Triangle Business Journal Fast 50 Award

Triangle Business Journal held awards ceremony on Wednesday, 09 November 2022

/EIN News/ -- Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymanox Corporation (“Kymanox”), a professional services company exclusively serving the Life Science industry, announced today that the company has been honored with a 2022 Triangle Business Journal Fast 50 Award.

Triangle Business Journal (TBJ) held a dinner reception this month to celebrate the 50 fastest growing private companies in the Triangle. Based on TBJ’s metrics, Kymanox was named as the 23rd fastest growing private company in the region. “I am thrilled that the TBJ has recognized Kymanox alongside so many other successful companies in the Triangle. The hardworking team at Kymanox is dedicated to being the premier life science solutions provider supporting commercialization of vital medicines and treatments for people to live better, love longer, and get more done. We are so incredibly grateful and humbled to receive this award,” said Tony Perry, Chief Financial Officer of Kymanox.

This year’s top ten winners represent a full cross section of industries:

Alphanumeric Systems, Inc.

Velocity Clinical Research

Gaines Oil Company, Inc.

Catalyst Clinical Research

Synchrogistics, LLC

Prometheus Group

1-800-PACK-RAT

US Radiology Specialists

Accuro

CAPTRUST

“We are so proud to be selected as a TBJ Fast 50 company alongside so many other innovative and successful privately held companies in the Triangle Region. This award means a lot to the Kymanox team members that contributed to our significant growth the last few years,” said Matt Neighoff, Chief Revenue Officer of Kymanox.

“Kymanox extends its gratitude to the Triangle Business Journal and to each of the dedicated, talented Kymanox team members who made this special recognition possible,” said Stephen M. Perry, Founder and CEO of Kymanox. Triangle Business Journal, one of the premier news outlets covering one of the fastest growing areas of the United States, is profiling this year’s Fast 50 Award winners in a special section that was published in the November 11th subscriber edition.

About Kymanox:

Kymanox is a life science professional services organization that offers engineering, scientific, project management, quality, and regulatory support to companies exclusively in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, and combination product industries. With its diverse team of experts, Kymanox helps clients navigate commercialization challenges that arise throughout a product’s life cycle – from early development to post-market – with optimized safety, quality, efficacy, and accessibility. Kymanox was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina USA. For more information, please visit www.kymanox.com.

