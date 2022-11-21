ImmuCell Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) (“ImmuCell” or the “Company”), a growing animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically-proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.



Unaudited Total Sales Results: 2022 2021 ($ Decrease)

$ Increase (% Decrease)

% Increase During the Three-Month Periods Ended September 30, $4.80 million $5.15 million ($354,000) (7%) During the Nine-Month Periods Ended September 30, $14.66 million $13.80 million $858,000 6% During the Twelve-Month Periods Ended September 30, $20.10 million $17.54 million $2.56 million 15%

Management’s Discussion:

“As we work our way out of a prolonged period of order backlogs, we were able to increase sales by 24%, or $935,000, during the third quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2022,” commented Michael F. Brigham, President and CEO of ImmuCell. “We experienced several contamination events during the third quarter that reduced our gross margin. We believe that we have addressed these challenges going forward. We have also addressed the supply disruption pertaining to needed plastic syringes that caused a drop in sales during the second quarter of 2022.”

“While not related to the contamination events or the supply disruption, we did file our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 late to allow time to restate our first and second quarter filings with the SEC,” continued Mr. Brigham. “The restatements were made to reflect an accrual of deferred compensation expense (consisting of earned and unused paid time off) during the first quarter of 2022. This change increased our administrative expenses and accrued expenses by approximately $222,000 with no impact on our cash position or product sales.”

“We are preparing all the data required to make our third submission of the CMC Technical Section, approval of which is required to market Re-Tain®. This submission would be subject to a six-month review by the FDA,” concluded Mr. Brigham. “We are on track to make this submission during the first quarter of 2023, but the exact timing within the quarter is not presently known. We remain poised and excited to revolutionize the way that subclinical mastitis is treated. Mastitis is a disease that causes about $2 billion in economic harm to the U.S. dairy industry per year.”

Other Financial Results:

Gross margin earned was 38% and 47% of product sales during the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and 45% and 44% of product sales during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and 46% and 44% of product sales during the trailing twelve-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The less than normal gross margin during the third quarter of 2022 was the result of several product contamination events in the production processes that resulted in a write-off of the affected inventory. Remediation measures are being implemented to reduce the opportunity for recurrence.

Net operating (loss) was ($617,000) during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 in contrast to a net operating income of $271,000 during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Net operating (loss) was ($665,000) during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 in contrast to a net operating income of $112,000 during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021.

Net (loss) was ($655,000), or ($0.08) per basic share, during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 in contrast to a net income of $148,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Net (loss) was ($826,000), or ($0.11) per basic share, during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 in comparison to a net (loss) of ($152,000), or ($0.02) per basic share, during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021.

EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure, see page 4 of this press release) decreased to approximately $71,000 during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $852,000 during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. EBITDA decreased to $1,318,000 during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 from $1,953,000 during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021.

Balance Sheet Data as of September 30, 2022:

Cash and cash equivalents decreased to $8.8 million as of September 30, 2022 from $10.2 million as of December 31, 2021.

Net working capital was essentially unchanged at approximately $13.7 million as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

Stockholders’ equity decreased to $32 million as of September 30, 2022 from $32.6 million as of December 31, 2021.



Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

During the Three-Month

Periods Ended September 30, During the Nine-Month

Periods Ended September 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Product sales $ 4,796 $ 5,150 $ 14,657 $ 13,799 Costs of goods sold 2,950 2,731 8,000 7,704 Gross margin 1,846 2,419 6,657 6,095 Product development expenses 1,270 1,047 3,444 3,079 Sales, marketing and administrative expenses 1,193 1,101 3,878 2,904 Operating expenses 2,463 2,148 7,322 5,983 NET OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME (617 ) 271 (665 ) 112 Other expenses, net 34 115 155 256 (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (651 ) 156 (820 ) (144 ) Income tax expense 4 8 6 8 NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (655 ) $ 148 $ (826 ) $ (152 ) Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 7,747 7,742 7,745 7,542 Basic net (loss) income per share $ (0.08 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.11 ) $ (0.02 ) Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 7,747 7,820 7,745 7,542 Diluted net (loss) income per share $ (0.08 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.11 ) $ (0.02 )

Selected Balance Sheet Data (In thousands) (Unaudited)

As of

September 30, 2022 As of

December 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,828 $ 10,185 Net working capital 13,718 13,730 Total assets 46,402 44,466 Stockholders’ equity $ 31,983 $ 32,577

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures included in this press release should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the comparable measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. We believe that considering the non-GAAP income before income taxes and certain non-cash expenses assists management and investors by looking at our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis excluding these certain charges that are not uses of cash from our reported (loss) income before income taxes. We start with our reported (loss) income before income taxes because presently we are not paying cash for income taxes and do not anticipate paying significant cash for income taxes in the near-term future. Cash payments to satisfy debt principal repayment obligations have not been factored into this calculation. We calculate non-GAAP income before income taxes and certain non-cash expenses as indicated in the table below:

During the Three-Month

Periods Ended September 30, During the Nine-Month

Periods Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Loss) income before income taxes $ (651 ) $ 156 $ (820 ) $ (144 ) Depreciation 627 613 1,869 1,846 Amortization and write-off of debt issuance costs 7 7 20 20 Stock-based compensation 85 45 201 103 Income before income taxes and certain non-cash expenses $ 68 $ 821 $ 1,270 $ 1,825

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) decreased to $71,000 during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 in comparison to $852,000 during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. EBITDA decreased to $1,318,000 during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 in comparison to $1,953,000 during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021. The figures reported in the table above differ from the calculation of EBITDA in the following two significant ways:

1) We have not added back interest expense because we do pay cash for these expenses; and

2) We have added back stock-based compensation expense because this is a non-cash expense that is not added back to the calculation of EBITDA.

About ImmuCell:

ImmuCell Corporation's (Nasdaq: ICCC) purpose is to create scientifically-proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle. ImmuCell manufactures and markets First Defense®, providing Immediate Immunity™ to newborn dairy and beef calves, and is in the late stages of developing Re-Tain®, a novel treatment for subclinical mastitis in dairy cows without a milk discard requirement that provides an alternative to traditional antibiotics. Press releases and other information about the Company are available at: http://www.immucell.com .

