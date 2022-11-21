Submit Release
Third Harmonic Bio to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Third Harmonic Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: THRD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the next wave of medicine for allergy and inflammation, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Natalie Holles will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference on Thursday, November 29, 2022, from 10:05-10:25 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available within the Investors and Media section of the Third Harmonic Bio website. An archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

Third Harmonic Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the next wave of medicine for allergy and inflammation. Third Harmonic’s lead product candidate, THB001, is a highly selective, oral small-molecule inhibitor of KIT, a cell surface receptor that serves as the master regulator of mast cell function and survival. THB001 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b proof-of-concept study in chronic inducible urticaria. With promising drug-like properties and an encouraging early clinical profile, THB001 has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of a broad range of dermatologic, respiratory and gastrointestinal allergic and mast-cell-mediated inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit the Third Harmonic Bio website: www.thirdharmonicbio.com.

