Aziyo Biologics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
/EIN News/ -- SILVER SPRING, Md., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZYO), a biologics company with a portfolio of regenerative products aimed at improving compatibility between medical devices and the patients they treat, today announced that management will be participating in the following investor conferences:
34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference
Location: New York, NY
Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings
Date: December 1, 2022
Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
Participants: C. Randall Mills, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Ferguson, Chief Financial Officer
Cantor Medical & Aesthetic Dermatology, Ophthalmology & Medtech Conference
Location: Miami, FL
Format: Panel discussion entitled “R&R: Regenerative & Restoration Medicine” and 1x1 meetings
Date: December 8, 2022
Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
Participant: C. Randal Mills, Ph.D.
A webcast of the fireside chat at the Piper Sandler conference can be accessed by visiting https://investors.aziyo.com/events-presentations. A replay will be available on the Company's website following the event. A recording of the panel discussion at the Cantor conference will be made available only to clients of Cantor Fitzgerald.
About Aziyo Biologics
Aziyo Biologics is a regenerative medicine company with a commercial portfolio of differentiated products focused on improving outcomes in patients undergoing a range of surgical procedures, primarily for implantable medical devices. Since its founding in 2015, the Company has created a portfolio of commercial-stage products used in cardiovascular, orthopedic, and reconstructive specialties. For more information, visit www.Aziyo.com.
