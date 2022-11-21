Submit Release
Simplifying aircraft parts’ procurement – how Locatory.com runs a well-oiled online marketplace

/EIN News/ -- VILNIUS, Lithuania, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With 12 years of market experience under its belt already, Locatory.com is not slowing down. The aviation marketplace for aircraft spare parts and repair capabilities and a family member of Avia Solutions Group, leaders in end-to-end capacity solutions for passenger and cargo airlines worldwide, is talking about its place in the aviation industry and growth plans.

Since its development in 2010, Locatory.com has become one of the leading premium aircraft parts marketplaces in the world, with the userbase growing 20% each month. “We have been seeing steady growth for a few years now,” shared Toma Matutyte, CEO of Locatory.com. “This increase in clientele interest has been driven by the continuous expansion of our spare parts database. Each month it grows by 15% allowing for a wider variety of parts available. And with cost optimization and sustainability on everyone’s mind, the secondary aviation parts market is becoming an increasingly attractive opportunity. In 2022, we have received 5 times more RFQs (Request for Quotes) when compared to last year and are expecting this trend to continue into the next year.”

As a tool for simplified procurement of spare parts, Locatory.com is deeply invested in the digitalisation of the process. “Our mission is to connect aircraft parts’ buyers and sellers, through seamless transactions via an innovative platform that enables our customers to find, buy, and sell aircraft parts or repair services in commercial, OEM, MRO, military, and general aviation segments across the globe,” she explained. “We are focusing on innovation and efficiency therefore we have already successfully introduced a range of innovative features to our marketplace. Amber, the A.I.-based assistant, being one of them.”

Running a well-oiled online marketplace is not an easy task, thus having a strong team behind you is a must. “We have a truly global team, with people from over 10 countries sharing ideas and expertise in improving the company. We have been steadily expanding by around 15 % each month and there are no plans of slowing down,” she said.

By keeping innovation and optimisation as the main driving factors, Locatory.com is constantly working on keeping up and surpassing the ever-changing aviation industry needs. “Improving spare aircraft parts procurement processes can positively impact the whole aviation industry thus we will continue creating tools to do so,” said Toma Matutyte.

Vilma Vaitiekunaite
Chief Communications Officer
Cell: +37061112789
E-mail: Vilma.Vaitiekunaite@aviasg.com


Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


