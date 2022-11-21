Board of Elections Completes Post 2022 General Election Risk Limiting Audit, Finds No Results Discrepancies

CRANSTON, R.I. – This afternoon, the Rhode Island Board of Elections completed its Risk Limiting Audit (RLA) of the state's 2022 General Election results. The state-of-the-art post-election RLA process, required by Rhode Island law, was conducted by Board staff. Results indicate no election results discrepancies.

"Risk limiting audits are a powerful tool to ensure that there are no discrepancies in Rhode Island's election results," said Robert Rapoza, Executive Director of the Board of Elections. "The completion of today's risk limiting-audit and the finding of no discrepancies should give Rhode Island voters full faith in our state's election system and the accuracy of 2022 General Election results. I want to thank our hard-working Board staff for completing this post-election audit in a transparent and timely fashion."

Although Rhode Island's voting system is tested thoroughly and publicly prior to each election, risk limiting audits provide an additional verification of the accuracy of the voting system after the election. Such verification relies heavily on paper ballots, which Rhode Island has utilized to record every vote cast in the state over the past two decades.

The risk limiting audit is designed to detect irregularities which may include intentional cyberattacks or something as simple as an unintentional printing or programming error that could change the reported election outcomes.

