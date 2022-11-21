GOV. SPENCER J. COX AND LT. GOV. DEIDRE M. HENDERSON SCHEDULE FOR NOV. 21 – NOV.25, 2022

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Nov. 21 – Nov. 25, 2022

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Nov. 21

9:30 a.m. Hold employee town hall

Location: Virtual meeting

11:15 a.m. Hold ceremonial signing of Northwest Band of the Shoshone Nation Cooperative Agreement

Location: Gold Room

2 p.m. Interview with Patrick Mason

Location: Virtual meeting

2:45 p.m. Meet with Rep. Karen Peterson and Rep. Mike Schultz

Location: Governor’s Office

Tuesday, Nov. 22

7:50 a.m. Meet with International Olympic and Paralympic Committee

Location: Virtual meeting

9 a.m. Hold budget discussion

Location: Rampton Room

11:10 a.m. Meet with senior advisor for education

Location: Governor’s Office

12 p.m. Speak at Giving Machines press conference

Location: City Creek Center

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Wednesday, Nov. 23

10:40 a.m. Serve Thanksgiving dinner

Location: Rescue Mission of Salt Lake

MEDIA ACCESS

Thursday, Nov. 24 – Thanksgiving Day

No public meetings

Friday, Nov. 25

No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Nov. 21 – Nov. 25, 2022

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Nov. 21

8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room

9:30 a.m. Employee Town Hall

Location: Virtual meeting

11:15 a.m. Northwest Band of the Shoshone Nation Cooperative Agreement signing ceremony

Location: Gold Room

1 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

1:30 p.m. Meet with general counsel

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

3 p.m. Meet with elections team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

6 p.m. Attend Spanish Fork Festival of Lights preview

Location: Spanish Fork

Tuesday, Nov. 22

9 a.m. Hold budget discussion

Location: Rampton Room

10:15 a.m. Meet with Trent Christensen

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

11 a.m. Meet with Kingdom of Tonga delegation

Location: Gold Room

11:30 a.m. Meet with UDVC executive director and policy director

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Meet with State Board of Canvassers

Location: East Senate Building, Committee Room 220

Wednesday, Nov. 23

10:40 a.m. Serve Thanksgiving dinner

Location: Rescue Mission of Salt Lake

Thursday, Nov. 24 – Thanksgiving Day

No public meetings

Friday, Nov. 25

No public meetings

###