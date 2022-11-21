Submit Release
GOV. SPENCER J. COX AND LT. GOV. DEIDRE M. HENDERSON SCHEDULE FOR NOV. 21 – NOV.25, 2022

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Nov. 21 – Nov. 25, 2022 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Nov. 21

9:30 a.m. Hold employee town hall 

Location: Virtual meeting 

11:15 a.m. Hold ceremonial signing of Northwest Band of the Shoshone Nation Cooperative Agreement  

Location: Gold Room 

2 p.m. Interview with Patrick Mason

Location: Virtual meeting

2:45 p.m. Meet with Rep. Karen Peterson and Rep. Mike Schultz 

Location: Governor’s Office 

Tuesday, Nov. 22

7:50 a.m. Meet with International Olympic and Paralympic Committee 

Location: Virtual meeting 

9 a.m. Hold budget discussion 

Location: Rampton Room 

11:10 a.m. Meet with senior advisor for education  

Location: Governor’s Office   

12 p.m. Speak at Giving Machines press conference 

Location: City Creek Center

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Wednesday, Nov. 23 

10:40 a.m. Serve Thanksgiving dinner 

Location: Rescue Mission of Salt Lake 

MEDIA ACCESS 

Thursday, Nov. 24 – Thanksgiving Day 

No public meetings

Friday, Nov. 25 

No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Nov. 21 – Nov. 25, 2022 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Nov. 21

8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room

9:30 a.m. Employee Town Hall 

Location: Virtual meeting 

11:15 a.m. Northwest Band of the Shoshone Nation Cooperative Agreement signing ceremony  

Location: Gold Room

1 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

1:30 p.m. Meet with general counsel

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office  

3 p.m. Meet with elections team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

6 p.m. Attend Spanish Fork Festival of Lights preview

Location: Spanish Fork

Tuesday, Nov. 22

9 a.m. Hold budget discussion 

Location: Rampton Room

10:15 a.m. Meet with Trent Christensen

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

11 a.m. Meet with Kingdom of Tonga delegation

Location: Gold Room

11:30 a.m. Meet with UDVC executive director and policy director

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Meet with State Board of Canvassers

Location: East Senate Building, Committee Room 220

Wednesday, Nov. 23

10:40 a.m. Serve Thanksgiving dinner 

Location: Rescue Mission of Salt Lake 

Thursday, Nov. 24 – Thanksgiving Day 

No public meetings

Friday, Nov. 25 

No public meetings

###

