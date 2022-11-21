GOV. SPENCER J. COX AND LT. GOV. DEIDRE M. HENDERSON SCHEDULE FOR NOV. 21 – NOV.25, 2022
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Nov. 21 – Nov. 25, 2022
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Nov. 21
9:30 a.m. Hold employee town hall
Location: Virtual meeting
11:15 a.m. Hold ceremonial signing of Northwest Band of the Shoshone Nation Cooperative Agreement
Location: Gold Room
2 p.m. Interview with Patrick Mason
Location: Virtual meeting
2:45 p.m. Meet with Rep. Karen Peterson and Rep. Mike Schultz
Location: Governor’s Office
Tuesday, Nov. 22
7:50 a.m. Meet with International Olympic and Paralympic Committee
Location: Virtual meeting
9 a.m. Hold budget discussion
Location: Rampton Room
11:10 a.m. Meet with senior advisor for education
Location: Governor’s Office
12 p.m. Speak at Giving Machines press conference
Location: City Creek Center
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
Wednesday, Nov. 23
10:40 a.m. Serve Thanksgiving dinner
Location: Rescue Mission of Salt Lake
MEDIA ACCESS
Thursday, Nov. 24 – Thanksgiving Day
No public meetings
Friday, Nov. 25
No public meetings
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Nov. 21 – Nov. 25, 2022
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**
Monday, Nov. 21
8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting
Location: Rampton Room
9:30 a.m. Employee Town Hall
Location: Virtual meeting
11:15 a.m. Northwest Band of the Shoshone Nation Cooperative Agreement signing ceremony
Location: Gold Room
1 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
1:30 p.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
3 p.m. Meet with elections team
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
6 p.m. Attend Spanish Fork Festival of Lights preview
Location: Spanish Fork
Tuesday, Nov. 22
9 a.m. Hold budget discussion
Location: Rampton Room
10:15 a.m. Meet with Trent Christensen
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
11 a.m. Meet with Kingdom of Tonga delegation
Location: Gold Room
11:30 a.m. Meet with UDVC executive director and policy director
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Meet with State Board of Canvassers
Location: East Senate Building, Committee Room 220
Wednesday, Nov. 23
10:40 a.m. Serve Thanksgiving dinner
Location: Rescue Mission of Salt Lake
Thursday, Nov. 24 – Thanksgiving Day
No public meetings
Friday, Nov. 25
No public meetings
