Tamil Eelam National Flag Day is Observed Around the World: TGTE
The TGTE Parliament has proclaimed that every year since 2021, November 21 will be observed as Tamil Eelam National Flag Day.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) Parliament has proclaimed that every year since 2021, November 21 will be observed as Tamil Eelam National Flag Day. Our National Leader Honourable V. Pirabhakaran introduced the Tamil Eelam National Flag on the second Tamil Eelam National Heroes’ Day in the year 1990. On the basis of the Proclamation by the TGTE Parliament for the second year now the Tamil Eelam National Flag Day is observed with due respect to the National Flag.
Just as many independent countries have each declared a day for their National Flags, it is of great significance that the Tamil Eelam nation, with its thirst for freedom and its aspiration to form for itself for a sovereign independent republic, is celebrating the Tamil Eelam National Flag Day. It is relevant on this occasion to look up to the official declaration issued by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam with regard to the Tamil Eelam National Flag.
“It is essential for a people aspiring for national freedom to have a national flag. A national flag depicts national identity, integrity and sovereignty. It is also a symbol of patriotism. The national flag is the mainstay of political independence.” This was how the LTTE proclamation of the National Flag was announced in the magazine, Viduthalai Puligal. Moreover, the LTTE had explained to the people the reasons for adopting the colours of yellow, red and black.
The people of Tamil Eelam have a homeland. As they are entitled to that homeland they have a right to self-determination, which is their fundamental political right. Yellow means that the struggle launched by the people of Tamil Eelam to retrieve their homeland and assert the right to self-determination is a morally just and based on human ethics.
When Tamils attain national freedom and establish an independent state of Tamil Eelam it does not mean Tamils are fully free. The inequalities in the Eelam society should be done away with. Class and caste conflicts should be removed. Female slavery should be abolished. With that in view revolutionary changes should be brought about in society. Equality, equitability and social justice should be established. Red stands for the political ideal of bringing about such revolutionary change.
The path of emancipation is not a smooth one. It is paved with death, destruction and unbearable suffering. Tamils need a heart of steel to bear with all this. Tamils need unshakeable faith and unflinching resoluteness. Black stands for the mental determination of the people. This explanation was given to the people by the LTTE. The colours of the National Flag represent the homeland belonging to the people of Tamil Eelam, the desire to create in Tamil Eelam a society where social justice prevails, and the determination to work for freedom in spite of all odds.
The National Flag is the soul of the nation, its lifeline and its symbol. The National Flag is sacrosanct. It is not a piece of cloth. The National Flag is an embodiment, symbol and manifestation of the principles, the rights, the feelings, and the values. The Tamil Eelam National Flag of stands aloft, As a symbol of the sacrifice of Tamil National Heroes, As an expression of the valour of Tamils, As an extended memory of the de facto state of Tamil Eelam established by the LTTE,
As an assertion of the moral justness of the thirst for freedom of the people of Tamil Eelam, As a witness to the political goal of not only obtaining national liberation, but social liberation so as to build up a revolutionary society where the people of Tamil Eelam can live with equality and social justice, and as a symbol of the determination of the people to realize the objective of liberation facing any obstacles whatsoever. All the people of Tamil Eelam should hold aloft our National Flag of Tamil Eelam in hands consciously and wakefully and with a determination to form the independent state of Tamil Eelam.
Tamils has a long history. Many flags have adored this long period of history. One of them was the Tiger Flag of the historic Chola empire. Tamils can see the flag of the LTTE and the Tamil Eelam National Flag as a historic extension of the Tiger Flag of the Cholas. National flags are the flags of the nations. And the people of every nation hold aloft their national flag to express their patriotism and find representation on the world stage and uphold the pride of their nation.
Nations of the world hold forth their national flags whenever they proclaim their achievements. They give expression to their feelings, by holding them up at times of joy and holding them down at times of sorrow. Not every nation of the world has established an independent state of its own. Not only the nations with states, but the nations without states also hold aloft their national flags aspiring to realize their liberation. To hold the national flag is an act to express patriotism. Every free man/woman is entitled to hold his/her national flag.
The people of Tamil Eelam are also entitled to hold the Tamil Eelam National Flag which is an integral symbol of the Nation of Tamil Eelam. The people of Tamil Eelam have long been denied the right to hold their national flag in the Homeland. As Sinhala Buddhist supremacism has subjected the nation of Tamil Eelam to total occupation since May 2009, Homeland people have been denied the political right to hold the Tamil Eelam National Flag.
It is painful to note that not just in the Tamil Eelam Homeland under occupation by Sinhala supremacism, but also in some democratic countries of the world the right to hoist and hold the Tamil Eelam National Flag has been denied.
The TGTE will fight this denial both legally and politically. Tamils should assert the right to uphold the Tamil Eelam National Flag in the homeland and in all lands of the world where Tamils inhabit. The Tamil Eelam National Flag is an inspiration and guide for relentlessly pursuing the ideal of Tamil Eelam. The Tamil Eelam National Flag Day renews and reinforces our zeal and determination to go forward to reach our goal. We, on this Tamil Eelam National Flag Day, hold aloft The National Flag of Tamil nation,
The National Flag held aloft by martyr heroes, Tamil national flag that symbolizes a valour and sacrifice unprecedented in world history, Tamil National Flag that fluttered to announce the triumphs earned by hour fighters on the field of battle, Tamil National Flag which was proudly hoisted with the National Flag song on all occasions of national events in the nation of Tamil Eelam,
tamil National Flag raised by the Tamil people of the diaspora along with the flags of their resident countries, The National Flag that Tamils salute on the Great Heroes Day. Tamils hold aloft the Tamil Eelam National Flag to proclaim our determination to smash all repression on Tamil people. Time has ordained the birth of an independent and sovereign state of Tamil Eelam.
Due to the geopolitical shocks of the world, due to the thirst for freedom of the people of Tamil Eelam, one day or the other the independent state of Tamil Eelam will rise. The Tamil Eelam National Flag will then go up and flutter in the sky also as the flag of the state of Tamil Eelam all over the globe.
Hail the Tamil Eelam National Flag!
Hail the people of Tamil Eelam!
Tamils’ destiny is in Tamils’ hand!
Thirst of Tamils for the Homeland of Tamil Eelam!
தமிழீழத் தேசியக்கொடியினை ஏந்தி நிற்பது தேசப்பற்றை வெளிப்படுத்தும் ஒரு நிகழ்வு - பிரதமர் வி.உருத்திரகுமாரன்
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/602494712/
Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)
+1 614-202-3377
r.thave@tgte.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other