My State MLS Partners with MHBO for Manufactured Home Listing Syndication on MyStateMLS.com
Partnership to Bring New Opportunities for Manufactured and Mobile Home Sales
Real estate tech and My State MLS are progressing fast and MHBO’s platform offers national exposure for manufactured house listings.”JUPITER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My State MLS, the nationwide real estate multiple listing service, continues to expand its syndication offerings for real estate agents and brokers. The latest addition to My State MLS is a partnership with MHBO (www.MHBO.com) to bring My State MLS’s manufactured and mobile home listings to MHBO’s manufactured home marketplace.
— Dawn Pfaff, president of My State MLS
MHBO.com is a property technology company focused on building a dynamic marketplace for affordable mobile and manufactured homes in all 50 U.S. states and Canada.
The Oakland, California based company was started in 2012 by founding members of Housing.com, a residential real estate marketplace launched in 2006 that helped pioneer now commonplace digital conventions for online real estate and paved the way for sites like Zillow.com.
With over 200K monthly site visitors, MHBO.com provides a marketing and lead-generation channel for manufactured home community owners, mobile home park owners, dealers, management companies, brokers, and investors. It builds easy-to-use marketing and promotional tools with targeted engagement that generate higher-quality leads with greater efficiency and at one-third lower cost than other providers.
“This partnership grows our syndication offerings for manufactured home real estate for our members nationwide,” said Dawn Pfaff, president and founder of My State MLS. “Real estate tech and My State MLS are progressing fast and MHBO’s platform offers national exposure for manufactured house listings, especially as more affordable housing is a growing demand in the current economic conditions.”
When My State MLS members create and syndicate a listing to MHBO.com, MHBO will create an account for My State MLS members to sync their manufactured house listings and be shown to millions of buyers and renters. Listings are updated in real-time via the MHBO.com API.
“This partnership helps agents make more commissions by leveraging the work they have already done on MyStateMLS," said Peter Headington, founder and general manager of MHBO.com “The listings from My State MLS will provide our audience of over 200K monthly consumers with more listings options to choose from. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with My State MLS to discover the most valuable ways we can work together to serve our agent customers.”
About My State MLS
In 2009, Dawn Pfaff founded NY State MLS, a full multiple listings service (MLS) serving all 62 New York counties. Born from a desire to create a common-sense MLS solution, New York’s statewide Multiple Listing Service quickly garnered agents across the state, as well as nationwide attention and demand for the company’s services. In 2015, My State MLS, the first nationwide Multiple Listing Service of its kind, was created and today it has agents in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. LA State MLS debuted in October 2020. In 2021, Pfaff and My State MLS launched MHAuthority.com, a premier website for manufactured housing listings. In addition to its MLSs, My State MLS’s services and products have expanded to include direct feeds to all major sites (Zillow, Trulia, Homes.com, Realtor.com and ListHub), international syndication, IDX feed, branded virtual tours, access to Professional Search, website design, private MLS administration, a news and feature story channel called Go Home TV, and much more. For more information visit, www.mystatemls.com.
About MHBO
MHBO.com is a property technology company focused on building a dynamic marketplace for affordable manufactured homes in all 50 U.S. states and Canada. The Oakland, California based company was started in 2012 by founding members of Housing.com, a residential real estate marketplace launched in 2006 that helped pioneer now commonplace digital conventions for online real estate and paved the way for sites like Zillow.com.
