CBP Officers Seize $14.4 Million in Hard Narcotics at Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry in Three Enforcement Actions

PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers assigned to the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry recently seized methamphetamine and cocaine that totaled over $14.4 million in street value in three separate enforcement actions.

“These three significant methamphetamine and cocaine seizures in both the cargo and the passenger vehicle environment underscore the severity of the hard narcotics threat we face every day and the grit and determination of our frontline officers to stop these loads in their tracks, before they can enter the U.S. and poison our communities,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Packages containing 149 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.

The most recent seizure occurred on Thursday, Nov. 17 at Pharr International Bridge when CBP officers referred a 2008 Ford F-350 hauling a shipment of aluminum scrap for secondary inspection. Upon further examination, including the use of non-intrusive inspection systems, CBP officers discovered 55 packages containing a total of nearly 149 pounds of alleged cocaine hidden within the shipment. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $1,986,000.

Another seizure occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Anzalduas International Bridge when CBP officers referred a 2014 Dodge Caravan for secondary inspection. Upon further examination, including the use of non-intrusive inspection systems, CBP officers discovered 24 packages within candy boxes containing a total of 53.5 pounds of alleged methamphetamine. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $491,799.

The largest seizure also occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Pharr International Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a tractor trailer hauling a commercial shipment of charcoal for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered 1,543 bundles containing a total of 1,337 pounds of alleged methamphetamine hidden within the shipment. The narcotics had a street value of $11,952,902.

CBP seized the narcotics in all three enforcement actions. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents are investigating all three seizures.

