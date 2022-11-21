Jordan Sidoo Provides Funding With Scholarship for Student-Athletes
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jordan Sidoo Scholarship for student-athletes is a scholarship available for students who are passionate about sports. The scholarship is available for University and College students who will be studying while taking part in sports at their school. The scholarship is also available for high school student athletes. The scholarship will be awarded to the most deserving student based on an essay of fewer than 1000 words answering the question "describe why participating in sports is important to you and how being a student-athlete will better help you prepare for the future?" along with the essay, students should include the following information, email their names, email addresses, addresses, personal Bio, the name of high school the graduation date, name of University or College enrolled in and their GPA. They can send this information to. apply@jordansidooscholarship.com. A deserving student will be awarded a total amount of $1000 to assist with their education and tuition fees. All eligible student athletes should submit their application no later than January 15, 2023.
Jordan Sidoo, is one person who believes that student athletes have all it takes to succeed in their education as well as sports. As much as there are many student athletes out there, not many have been fortunate enough to get the right support and opportunity. With the skyrocketing cost of higher education, many talented student athletes have been forced to give up on their athletic dreams. With the desire to salvage their future, some have gone to the extent of working part-time or full-time jobs just to earn the money required to study while participating in their respective sport. Jordan, himself has first-hand experience with how difficult the road ahead for student athletes can be, especially for those coming from financially challenging backgrounds. For that reason, Jordan decided to come up with this scholarship of $1000 to assist one deserving student. Through his scholarship, he is hoping that the most deserving student will achieve their goals. He also wishes to raise awareness of the struggles that student athletes endure on their academic journey in college. He further hopes that his scholarship will open more opportunities for student athletes to find the support they need.
Jordan Sidoo is a sports enthusiast. He was an active student athlete in college as well as in high school. He studied at Saint Georges Academy located in Vancouver where he finished his studies with honors. In his post-secondary education, he attended Cal Berkeley University, and in his freshman year he earned a spot on the call crew rowing team. While, at high school and in College Jordan participated in several sports such as basketball, soccer and rowing. Jordan has first-hand experience while in high school and College how difficult things can be for student athletes to excel both in the classroom and on the field. He would like to help the most deserving student athlete fulfil their dreams and goals. Jordan, hopes this scholarship will help them achieve those goals All eligible student athletes are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to assist with the financial costs of their education. All eligible students should visit Jordan Sidoo’s, official scholarship page for any additional details about the application process.
Jordan Sidoo
Jordan Sidoo
Jordan Sidoo Scholarship
