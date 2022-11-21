Trade-offs of controlling biodiversity degradation: the social dilemma of managing invasive species in Kenya

The complex combination of different kinds of living organisms creates a synergistic interaction that effectively sustains the stability and proper functioning of the biosphere1. Almost 30 years ago, the UN emphasized the rationale to conserve biological diversity as it presents an intrinsic sociocultural, economic and ecological value to humans. However, the global distribution of species is increasingly becoming more homogeneous owing to the degradation and decline of native species by the introduction of invasive alien species (IAS) outside their native ranges2.

IAS are non-native species that are introduced outside their native range where they establish, spread and pose adverse effects3. The reasons for their introduction are often perceived as beneficial, such as soil stabilizers, sources of fuelwood, climate regulators and ornamental plants. Consequently, at their initial stages of invasion, they are often praised for having achieved their intended purpose of introduction. However, with an increasing cover, they encroach on native species as their net negative impact becomes irrefutably evident. According to IUCN , the impacts of alien invasive species are insidious, immense and usually irreversible. They are a leading contributor to species endangerment and extinction after habitat loss and contribution to worldwide economic losses exceeding $300 billion annually4.