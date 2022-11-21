Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,919 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 304,511 in the last 365 days.

Trade-offs of controlling biodiversity degradation: the social dilemma of managing invasive species in Kenya

The complex combination of different kinds of living organisms creates a synergistic interaction that effectively sustains the stability and proper functioning of the biosphere1. Almost 30 years ago, the UN emphasized the rationale to conserve biological diversity as it presents an intrinsic sociocultural, economic and ecological value to humans. However, the global distribution of species is increasingly becoming more homogeneous owing to the degradation and decline of native species by the introduction of invasive alien species (IAS) outside their native ranges2.

IAS are non-native species that are introduced outside their native range where they establish, spread and pose adverse effects3. The reasons for their introduction are often perceived as beneficial, such as soil stabilizers, sources of fuelwood, climate regulators and ornamental plants. Consequently, at their initial stages of invasion, they are often praised for having achieved their intended purpose of introduction. However, with an increasing cover, they encroach on native species as their net negative impact becomes irrefutably evident. According to IUCN , the impacts of alien invasive species are insidious, immense and usually irreversible. They are a leading contributor to species endangerment and extinction after habitat loss and contribution to worldwide economic losses exceeding $300 billion annually4.

You just read:

Trade-offs of controlling biodiversity degradation: the social dilemma of managing invasive species in Kenya

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.