SEI research underpins new frontier of climate-related court decisions

Court rulings become new target in tackling climate change

Legal and climate policy observers have seen legal proceedings become a new frontier of climate action, in the absence of transformative legislation. While the UN Environment Programme pegged the number of climate change litigation cases at 1550 in 38 countries in January 2021, a check of worldwide cases logged by Columbia University’s Sabin Center for Climate Change Law yielded nearly 2000.

The Dutch ruling was followed in August by a US District Court of Alaska ruling that nullified the US Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) approval of a ConocoPhillips oil and gas project in Alaska’s North Slope, citing SEI research in determining that BLM neglected to assess foreign greenhouse gas emissions resulting from the project, as required by federal law.

In January 2022, the US District Court for the District of Columbia invalidated the largest-ever oil and gas lease in American history, again citing SEI research on the flaws in the Department of the Interior’s greenhouse gas emissions analysis.

Legal arguments bolstered by scientific research

The August 2021 and January 2022 decisions were based in part on the precedent set by a November 2020 ruling that was also based on SEI research. It determined that the US Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) erred in approving an offshore drilling and production facility on the Alaskan coast in the Beaufort Sea, because BOEM likewise failed to properly account for the project’s effects on foreign oil consumption.

A common thread through oil companies’ arguments in these cases is that if they do not produce the oil, other companies would, which, based on his research, Erickson said is a faulty assumption. While courts have rebutted that argument for coal, “these four cases are the first I’m aware of that counter that argument for oil,” he added.

Future effects

Erickson said SEI’s influence in court cases aligns with its purpose. “Our mission is to bridge science and policy,” he said. “Scientists need to show up where decisions are being made and bring the information and science to them.”

Other pending cases that are considering SEI research include a Michigan case evaluating the replacement of an oil pipeline and Juliana v. United States, in which 21 children sued the federal government for depriving them of a habitable planet.