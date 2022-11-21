IUB Office Closed November 23-25, 2022, for the Thanksgiving Day Holiday

The Iowa Utilities Board offices will be closed from Wednesday through Friday, November 23-25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. However, the IUB's electronic filing system (EFS) and IUB 24/7 will be available, and EFS filings made durings these dates will be processed by staff on Monday, November 28, 2022.

The IUB's normal office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The IUB office is closed Saturdays and Sundays and official State holidays.

For questions about EFS filings or for the IUB's web application IUB 24/7, please email ITsupport@iub.iowa.gov.