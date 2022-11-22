Submit Release
Music Industry executives pursue independent artist Jason M. Jones in the wake of new country release "For The Heroes"

Singing inspired praises of patriotism honoring active duty military, veterans, and first responders through Jones M. Jones's new release "For The Heroes"

It's such an important topic for America today”
— Charlie Cook Program Director 1033 country

UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rock and roll is not dead patriotism is alive. Today positivity is on the back burner as Jason M. Jones turns up the heat showcasing our first responders.

"For The heroes" by Jason m. Jones is inspiring and relatable. There has been something missing in society today such as the freedom to speak honest truth to power. Deserving and worthy of praise this new anthem thanks the very people that make America a beacon of light in the world today, active-duty military, veterans, and first responders.

The single is now available on Spotify, Amazon, and Apple Music including most digital outlets.

FOR THE HEROES
(Song by Jason M. Jones)
Dead beat daddy never gave a dime Came home from the war out of his mind Stays drunk and high, still a good guy Ran into the firing line
And pulled us out in the nick of time

Chorus:
This is for the heroes that you never see on TV The unsung heroes, everyday celebrities
This is for the heroes that you never see on TV The unsung heroes, sacrifice for you and me

Everyone was runnin’ for their lives
The first law of survival on their minds
One second before the blast
He ran into the fiery crash
One second you wait too long and it could be your last

Chorus:
This is for the heroes that you never see on TV The unsung heroes, everyday celebrities
This is for the heroes that you never see on TV The unsung heroes, sacrifice for you and me

Back in the day they say he would never back down He would always stand his ground
Never afraid to fight, he could always throw down American prides in our blood
Sending a worldwide message We need a worldwide blessing Sending a worldwide message We need a worldwide blessing This is for the heroes
Unsung heroes, everyday celebrities Instrumental
Sending a worldwide message We need a worldwide blessing

United Music press
jmaxjmusic@gmail.com
