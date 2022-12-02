FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 18, 2022

Governor Parson Announces Total Flood Recovery Funding Surpassed $115.9 Million as FEMA Application Period Closed

Governor Mike Parson today announced that over 13,500 Missouri households had been approved for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant assistance of $42.9 million as the FEMA disaster assistance application period for St. Louis area flooding in July closed this month. Including National Flood Insurance payments to policyholders and U.S. Small Business Administration loans, total assistance to St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County residents and businesses was over $115.9 million. Continue reading the news release from the office of Governor Parson here.

