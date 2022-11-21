PHILIPPINES, November 21 - Press Release

November 21, 2022 Robin: Proper Use of Confidential and Intel Funds Needed vs Terrorism, Violence The proper use of confidential and intelligence funds is key to counter the violence caused by terrorist groups, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla stressed on Monday. Padilla said this is the reason he is supporting a Senate resolution to establish an oversight committee for such funds. "Kaya nagpapasalamat po ako sa ating kapulungan at inyo po itong sinusulong at magkakaroon tayo ng oversight committee dito. At ako po ay sinusundan ko lahat na sinasabi ng ating Ginoong Pangulo at Pinunong Mayorya at ito po ay tagumpay ng Inang Bayang Pilipinas (I am thankful to the Senate for pushing this oversight committee. I am in agreement with our Senate President and Majority Leader that this will be the triumph of our Motherland the Philippines)," he said. "Itong intelligence at confidential fund na ito ay nakatulong po para linisin ang mga liblib na lugar ng mga terorista, ang mga tinatawag nating nananakot, nangingikil, nandiyan po lahat yan (The intelligence and confidential funds will help clear remote areas of terrorists who harass and extort from our people)," he added. Padilla agreed with the observation of Sen. Ronald dela Rosa that so long as there is violence in the country, it is important to end this before progress can be made. Also, he reiterated that while he is not against leftists and revolutionaries, he is against violence. "Tigilan na natin ang karahasan. Pwede naman po tayong lahat maging rebolusyonaryo, tunay na rebolusyonaryo pero walang karahasan. Huwag tayo maging paatras kundi maging paabante po tayo (We must stop violence. We can all be revolutionaries without resorting to violence. We must be progressive and not regressive)," he said. Robin: Tamang Paggamit ng Confidential at Intel Funds, Kailangan vs Karahasan Mahalaga ang tamang paggamit ng confidential at intelligence funds para labanan ang karahasang dulot ng mga grupong terorista, ayon kay Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ngayong Lunes. Ayon kay Padilla, ito ang dahilan kung bakit suportado niya ang resolusyon sa Senado na magkaroon ng oversight committee ang Senado para sa ganitong pondo. "Kaya nagpapasalamat po ako sa ating kapulungan at inyo po itong sinusulong at magkakaroon tayo ng oversight committee dito. At ako po ay sinusundan ko lahat na sinasabi ng ating Ginoong Pangulo at Pinunong Mayorya at ito po ay tagumpay ng Inang Bayang Pilipinas," aniya. "Itong intelligence at confidential fund na ito ay nakatulong po para linisin ang mga liblib na lugar ng mga terorista, ang mga tinatawag nating nananakot, nangingikil, nandiyan po lahat yan," dagdag niya. Sang-ayon din si Padilla kay Sen. Ronald dela Rosa na hangga't may kaguluhan sa loob ng bansa, kailangang tapusin ang kaguluhan para tayo ay umasenso. Dagdag ni Padilla, bagama't hindi siya tutol sa "makakaliwa" at "rebolusyonaryo," tutol siya sa karahasan. "Tigilan na natin ang karahasan. Pwede naman po tayong lahat maging rebolusyonaryo, tunay na rebolusyonaryo pero walang karahasan. Huwag tayo maging paatras kundi maging paabante po tayo," diin niya. ***** Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cljl7cFUZmY