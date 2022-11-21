3D Medical Imaging Equipment Market to Reach US$ 16.9 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 4.9%

3D Medical Imaging Equipment Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "3D Medical Imaging Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," the global 3D medical imaging equipment market size reached a value of US$ 12.5 Billion in 2022. The market is expected to reach a value of US$ 16.9 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/3d-medical-imaging-equipment-market/requestsample

Medical imaging equipment is used for generating visual representations of the internal organs and tissues that are utilized to diagnose and treat various diseases. 3D medical imaging equipment uses innovative technologies for delivering enhanced visualization of clinical interventions and other diagnostic information. It captures images at numerous angles and displays tissues at varying depths. It also produces superior imaging results with high-resolution and more intricate details by employing ultrasound, radiography, tomography and magnetic resonance imaging solutions. Consequently, their utilization widely assists healthcare professionals to get a better understanding of the patient's body for the diagnosis of multiple medical illnesses.

Global 3D Medical Imaging Equipment Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing digitization in the healthcare sector. In line with this, there is a growing preference for digital imaging equipment over analog counterparts in hospitals and other diagnostic centers, which significantly aids in quick and effective decision-making. This, along with the rising demand for enhanced precision during diagnostics procedures, is contributing to the market growth. Product innovations and extensive research and development (R&D) have led to the introduction of contrast-enhanced imaging systems with improved durability and reduced diagnosis time, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Moreover, favorable initiatives undertaken by the government of various countries to improve the existing healthcare infrastructure and growing awareness among patients regarding the benefits associated with the utilization of 3D imaging systems are also driving the market growth. Other factors, such as the increasing healthcare budgetary allocation, technological advancements, and growing geriatric population, along with the rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases, are expected to further create a positive outlook for the market growth.

Browse Full Report With TOC: https://www.imarcgroup.com/3d-medical-imaging-equipment-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

• X-Ray

• Ultrasound

• MRI

• CT Scan

• Hybrid Imaging

Breakup by Solution:

• 3D Scanning

• 3D Rendering

• 3D Modeling

Breakup by Application:

• Oncology

• Cardiology

• Orthopedics

• Others

Breakup by Component:

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

Breakup by Deployment:

• On-Premise Based Platform

• Cloud Based Platform

• Web Based Platform

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Browse More Research Reports:

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/vehicle-tracking-system-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/paint-protection-film-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/laparoscopic-devices-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-traceability-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/energy-storage-systems-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.