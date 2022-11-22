Clicta Digital Agency Partners with NonProfit Coral Restoration Foundation™
Clicta Digital Agency partnered with Coral Restoration Foundation™ working to support the coral reefs’ natural recovery processes.
Together, we are furthering our commitment to addressing the health of the environment, and creating a healthier, greener planet for future generations.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through their 1% for the Planet membership, Clicta Digital Agency partnered with Coral Restoration Foundation™ whose core mission is to restore coral reefs, educate on the importance of our oceans, and to leverage science to further coral research and restoration.
— Ronald Robbins, CEO of Clicta Digital Agency
“As a part of our partnership, Clicta Digital is committed to donating a minimum of 1% of annual sales to Coral Restoration Foundation™,” says Ronald Robbins, CEO of Clicta Digital Agency. “Together, we are furthering our commitment to addressing the health of the environment, and creating a healthier, greener planet for future generations.”
When asked to comment on their new partnership, Martha Roesler, Chief Development Officer for Coral Restoration Foundation™ said, “We welcome the support of Clicta Digital Agency. Such collaborations give Coral Restoration Foundation™ the ability to provide hope for the future of coral reefs on Earth. Good ecological stewardship is everybody’s business.”
As a part of their commitment to creating a better future for the planet, Clicta Digital Agency also launched a nonprofit marketing agency initiative tailored directly to helping non-profits. By supporting non-profit programs like Google Ad Grants, which helps qualified nonprofits have access to up to $10,000 per month in search ads shown on Google.com, they’ll continue to help nonprofits raise awareness, attract donors, and recruit new volunteers.
About Clicta Digital Agency
Clicta Digital is a digital marketing agency headquartered in Denver, CO with satellite offices across North America. They provide businesses with data-driven SEO, PPC, content marketing, and website design services. With well over a decades worth of experience, Clicta Digital’s marketing experts specialize in ranking companies #1 on Google to increase website traffic, leads, and sales.
Clicta Digital Agency also participates in the NGLCC’s corporate partners’ supplier diversity programs, and can work to foster business to business relationships with other LGBTBEs worldwide throughout the year. They plan to continue participating in 1% for the Planet’s business membership programs, partnering with select nonprofit organizations across the globe.
About Coral Restoration Foundation™
Coral Restoration Foundation™ is the world’s largest non-profit dedicated to restoring coral reefs to a healthy state, in Florida and globally. Headquartered in the Florida Keys, CRF™ was founded in 2007 in response to the widespread loss of coral species on Florida’s Coral Reef, the third largest barrier reef in the world.
Since 2012, CRF™ has returned more than 215,000 endangered corals to restoration sites from Key Largo to Key West, restoring more than 34,000m2 of Florida’s Coral Reef. This work is carried out by a collaborative team of staff, interns, and countless volunteers.
CRF’s core mission is to restore coral reefs, to educate on the importance of our oceans, and to leverage science to further coral research and restoration. To learn more, visit https://www.coralrestoration.org/.
About 1% for the Planet
1% for the Planet is a global organization that exists to ensure our planet and future generations thrive. We inspire businesses and individuals to support environmental nonprofits through membership and everyday actions. We make environmental giving easy and effective through partnership advising, impact storytelling and third-party certification.
Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, our business members and individual members have given hundreds of millions of dollars to our approved nonprofit partners to date. Today, 1% for the Planet’s global network consists of thousands of businesses, individuals and environmental nonprofits working toward a better future for all.
Look for our logo to purchase for the planet, learn more and join at https://onepercentfortheplanet.org/.

