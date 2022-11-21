Local IT Expert Named As Official Host Of Small Business Tech Day
Brandis Kelly will be helping small businesses equip themselves with the best technology and practices to increase productivity, profitability, and protection.WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandis Kelly, President of The Technology Specialist, Inc., an IT services company serving small business owners in Wichita, Kansas, is officially a host of the first annual Small Business Tech Day happening December 15th.
This FREE online event includes celebrities like Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, former FBI counter-terrorism and counterintelligence operative Eric O’Neill, and best-selling author and entrepreneur extraordinaire Mike Michalowicz.
The event is designed to help small businesses equip themselves with the best technology and practices available today to increase productivity and profitability and protect them against online threats.
“With companies relying on work-from-anywhere solutions, cloud computing and needing access to everything from anywhere at any time, it’s more important than ever to make sure small businesses know what’s available to them in a quickly changing landscape. They and their employees can improve their quality of life while increasing productivity and profitability if they have the right tools, software, and support,” said Brandis Kelly, President of The Technology Specialist, Inc. “It’s also important they know how small businesses and their employees can be targets of online scams, theft or ransom and have the security to ensure they don’t become victims.”
The first-of-its-kind international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts and leading minds showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing technology to be more productive, profitable, and protected. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to www.smallbusinesstechday.com/Kansas or call 316-425-7775 and let them know you’d like information on the FREE local event happening on December 15th.
For more information about Technology Specialist, Inc., click here.
About the Author
Brandis Kelly is an industry leader and cybersecurity expert, providing IT support for small businesses with focus on the dental, manufacturing, and wealth management sectors. The extensive knowledge that she and her team bring to the MSP space spans multiple decades. Brandis has experienced the lack of qualified service in the industry, so she focuses on providing integrity and best-in-class technology to mitigate business risks, create a first-class customer service experience, and build a team that executes the company’s mission seamlessly.
Brandis Kelly
The Technology Specialist, Inc.
+1 316-425-7775
