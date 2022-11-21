Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,936 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 304,664 in the last 365 days.

Local IT Expert Named As Official Host Of Small Business Tech Day

Featured Presenters for Kansas Small Business Tech Day

Brandis Kelly will be helping small businesses equip themselves with the best technology and practices to increase productivity, profitability, and protection.

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandis Kelly, President of The Technology Specialist, Inc., an IT services company serving small business owners in Wichita, Kansas, is officially a host of the first annual Small Business Tech Day happening December 15th.

This FREE online event includes celebrities like Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, former FBI counter-terrorism and counterintelligence operative Eric O’Neill, and best-selling author and entrepreneur extraordinaire Mike Michalowicz.

The event is designed to help small businesses equip themselves with the best technology and practices available today to increase productivity and profitability and protect them against online threats.

“With companies relying on work-from-anywhere solutions, cloud computing and needing access to everything from anywhere at any time, it’s more important than ever to make sure small businesses know what’s available to them in a quickly changing landscape. They and their employees can improve their quality of life while increasing productivity and profitability if they have the right tools, software, and support,” said Brandis Kelly, President of The Technology Specialist, Inc. “It’s also important they know how small businesses and their employees can be targets of online scams, theft or ransom and have the security to ensure they don’t become victims.”

The first-of-its-kind international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts and leading minds showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing technology to be more productive, profitable, and protected. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to www.smallbusinesstechday.com/Kansas or call 316-425-7775 and let them know you’d like information on the FREE local event happening on December 15th.

For more information about Technology Specialist, Inc., click here.

About the Author

Brandis Kelly is an industry leader and cybersecurity expert, providing IT support for small businesses with focus on the dental, manufacturing, and wealth management sectors. The extensive knowledge that she and her team bring to the MSP space spans multiple decades. Brandis has experienced the lack of qualified service in the industry, so she focuses on providing integrity and best-in-class technology to mitigate business risks, create a first-class customer service experience, and build a team that executes the company’s mission seamlessly.

Brandis Kelly
The Technology Specialist, Inc.
+1 316-425-7775
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Local IT Expert Named As Official Host Of Small Business Tech Day

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.