Receiving of credentials from newly appointed ambassadors of Russia, Cuba, Mexico, Argentina, Chad and Ghana

TAJIKISTAN, November 21 - On November 21, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, received credentials from the new ambassadors of foreign countries at the Palace of the Nation.

Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation Semyon Grigoryev, Republic of Cuba Oscar Santana Leon, United States of Mexico Guillermo Alejandro Puente, Republic of Argentina Leopoldo Francisco Sahores, Republic of Chad Mahmoud Adam Bechir and Republic of Ghana Eric Owusu-Boateng during the ceremony of presenting credentials to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan His Excellency Mr. Emomali Rahmon presented letters of credence with greetings from the leaders of their countries.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon, during his speech, sincerely congratulated all the ambassadors on the occasion of the commencement of their diplomatic activities in this dignified and responsible position in the Republic of Tajikistan.

The President of the country emphasized that during the period of independence, Tajikistan, on the basis of balanced and peaceful foreign policy of "open doors" with the countries of different regions of the world, establishes and expands friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, reflected on the development and strengthening of friendly relations and multifaceted beneficial cooperation of Tajikistan with the Russian Federation, the Republic of Cuba, the United States of Mexico, the Republic of Argentina, the Republic of Chad and the Republic of Ghana, and expressed the hope that the newly appointed ambassadors will fulfill responsible mission, direct their continuous efforts to implement the good goals of development and strengthening of friendly relations and beneficial cooperation of their states with Tajikistan and will bring them to a qualitatively new level.

Speaking on the state and prospects for the development and expansion of friendship and cooperation relations, finding new ways of beneficial relations and implementation of previously concluded agreements, the President of the country stated that our countries will take practical measures to establish a top- and high-level dialogue, further develop the legal basis of cooperation in priority areas and other domains of mutual interest.

In his speech, the Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon once again wished every success to all the ambassadors on the occasion of the start of their activities, and emphasized the readiness of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan to assist in the promotion of their diplomatic missions.

It was assured that the continuous efforts of the ambassadors in the development and improvement of multifaceted relations between Tajikistan and the above-mentioned countries will bring new results.

